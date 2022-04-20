Warner Bros. announces release date for the second half of 2022

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the premiere forecast of some titles scheduled for the second half of 2022. The studio, however, stressed that the dates are subject to change. And, also, that this is not the complete list of releases from Warner for 2022.

The following are the films:

“Elvis” (Drama) – July 14

“DC League of Super-Pets” (Adventure/Animation) – July 28

“Salem’s Lot” (Terror) – September 8

“Don’t Worry, Honey” (Psychological Thriller) – September 22

“Black Adam” (Action & Adventure) IMAX – October 20

“Shazam! The Fury of the Gods” (Action/Adventure) – December 29

See below for more details

“Elvis”

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Based on the story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner

Cast: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and others.

It explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamics between Presley and Parker over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and America’s loss of innocence. At the center of this journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’ life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

“DC League of Super-Pets”

Director: Jared Stern

Screenwriters: Jared Stern and John Whittington

Based on DC characters; Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and others.

Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a bunch of rag shelters – Ace the dog (Kevin Hart), PB the pot-bellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the Squirrel (Diego Luna) – to harness his own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

“Salem’s Lot”

Director and Writer Gary Dauberman

Based on the book by Stephen King

Eenco: Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey and others.

Haunted by an incident from his childhood, author Ben Mears returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to find the city under attack by a bloodthirsty vampire and his loyal servant.

“Do not worry, dear”

Director: Olivia Wilde

Writers: Screenplay by Katie Silberman

Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine

Psychological Suspense. A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) who lives with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

“Black Adam”

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Writers: Screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani

Based on DC characters; Black Adam created by CC Beck and Otto Binder

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

“Shazam! The Fury of the Gods”

Director: David F. Sandberg

Screenwriters: Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan

Based on characters from DC Shazam created by Bill Parker and CC Beck

Cast: Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, DJ Cotrona, Grace Fulton, Meagan Good, with Lucy Liu, with Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren

The film continues the story of teenager Billy Batson who, while reciting the magic word “Shazam!” is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.