“We can’t always play the same way”; Bustos reveals need for changes at Santos and plans season

Santos enters the field this Wednesday (20) at 19:30, at Couto Pereira, to face Coritiba in a match valid for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. And amid the oscillation experienced by the team in the season, Fabián Bustos’ team seeks to advance to the next phase of the national competition.

The Argentine arrived at Peixe in February and, as his first mission, he had to free the team from relegation from the Paulista championship, a goal in which he was successful. However, the coach is now looking for bigger goals with the alvinegro squad, and in an interview with the newspaper A Tribuna, Bustos revealed what he expects from the team for the rest of the season.

One of the points for improvement pointed out by the coach concerns the offensive sector. For Bustos, it will be necessary to change the way the team behaves on the field. “At some point we will be more offensive. We’re going to play with more people in the attack and with fewer marking players, because in some matches we’ll have to be bold. We won’t be able to play the same way all the time,” he said.

Santos, who fought against relegation, finished last year’s Brasileirão in 10th place in the leaderboard, with 50 points won. Bustos commented on the expectation for the dispute of the national competition, and acknowledged the degree of difficulty of the tournament. “No one can stop us from dreaming. I can’t guarantee that we’re going to have a smooth championship, because the Brazilian is a very even competition”, he declared.

In charge of Peixe, Bustos has led the team in seven games and won four victories, two draws and only one defeat. The Argentine coach is focused on this Wednesday’s clash away from home, but knows that he will need to do his homework at home in the return game scheduled for May 12. “The matches of the Copa do Brasil are not 90-minute matches. These are 180-minute matches. You have to see what suits you. It’s an eye for an eye”, concluded the Argentine coach.