West Ham bans sales to Germans and announces measures to prevent another Frankfurt invasion | europe league

Ticket sales for Germans are prohibited. In addition, the London club has communicated to its supporters that, if they resell their tickets, they will have their access cards removed. In this way, they will be banned from accessing the team’s stadium until 2023, without receiving any refund. The partners would also cease to enjoy its benefits.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans celebrate victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Barcelona at Camp Nou, with around 30,000 visiting fans supporting the team in the second leg of the quarter-finals, despite only 5,000 tickets being earmarked for them. Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he was embarrassed and explained what had happened.

– A group of members misused their season tickets, which they gave to German fans. It’s sad because we love this club and it’s hard to imagine ticket holders giving their tickets to rival fans. But that happened and will be the subject of analysis – said the Catalan representative.

After the match, the coach Xavi Hernández complained about the German invasion of Camp Nou and stated that the atmosphere was similar to a final on neutral ground. In protest, Grada d’Animacio, the club’s main organized supporters, announced a boycott of the game against Cádiz and was not present.