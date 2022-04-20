What happens if the customer doesn’t redeem value?

At the end of March, the Central Bank (BC) released a new calendar for people to redeem forgotten money in financial institutions through the Values ​​Receivable (SVR) system.

The schedule was extended until last Saturday (16), but from May onwards a new phase of consultations will begin, which will allow for other withdrawals.

Regardless of being withdrawn or not, the forgotten money will always be available to the customer. That way, if the person missed the consultation period and also the withdrawal period, they can rest assured that the value will remain saved and guaranteed.

It is worth remembering that SVR is just a way to gather, in a single place, all values ​​forgotten in banks. Therefore, with the intention of organizing and making it less complicated for people to access what is rightfully theirs, the BC had to divide the process into stages.

When does the deadline for new inquiries for forgotten money begin?

In order for it to be reformulated, the Amounts Receivable system has been closed since last Sunday (17th) and will remain so until May 1st. From the adjustment, a new update will allow new redemptions, including for people who have already withdrawn some money in the first phase.

In addition, in the new stage of the system that starts on May 2, it will no longer be necessary to schedule and forgotten values ​​​​can be redeemed at the first consultation.

7 situations will be included in the Values ​​Receivable system

The next phase of the consultation and withdrawal system for forgotten values ​​​​in financial institutions should bring together 7 different situations. To find out more information, just click here.

The Central Bank (BC) Amounts Receivable System began operating on February 14th. In it, individuals and companies can carry out consultations and schedules to redeem forgotten money.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com