What happens to unredeemed forgotten values

At the end of last month (March), the Central Bank (BC) informed the dates for the redemption of forgotten values. This is the system that revealed whether there was any value left in financial institutions by Brazilians. The last day to redeem the amount was April 16, and in May there will be a new round of consultations. The question that remains is what will happen to the money that has not been redeemed.

What happens to forgotten amounts that have not been withdrawn?

According to the BC, nothing will happen with the values ​​that are left where they are. Forgotten financial resources will remain where they are, if the citizen prefers to do so. Thus, unredeemed forgotten values ​​will remain unredeemed.

According to the BC, the Values ​​Receivable System only served to show citizens that there could be amounts on hold. However, it is not an obligation to take that money.

New query to values ​​forgotten by BC

The Amounts Receivable System remains unavailable until May 1st. During the period, the BC will make a reformulation to inform about forgotten values ​​of other natures. Thus, Brazilians will be able to make a new query to find out if something has changed and if there is any amount left behind in any bank or financial institutions.

“The system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. That is, even those who have already redeemed their resources and those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult the system again, as the data will be updated and there may be a new resource”. This is what the BC assured in a note sent to the press.

As of May 2, the new appointment will not require an appointment for the money to be withdrawn.

Beware of Forgotten Value Scams

An alert was issued by the authorities. Beware of scams that talk about forgotten values. Inquiries should always be made through the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Never click or tap on links forwarded informally by WhatsApp, SMS or email, for example. You do not need to provide personal details or passwords to have the money released.