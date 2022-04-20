What has changed in the FII HCTR11? Quatá Imob manager talks about the fund that fell by 16% in four sessions

Famous for the high dividends it distributes, Hectare CE (HCTR11) has gained prominence in recent days for a much less pleasant reason: the strong devaluation of shares, which fell by more than 16% in four sessions. Loss of fundamentals or just speculation? What motivated the fall and mistrust in Hectare?

The subject was featured in this Tuesday’s edition (19) of League of FIIswhich features a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, an economist at Clube FII, and by Wellington Carvalho, a reporter for InfoMoney. The program also received Felipe Ribeiro, manager and partner of Quatá Imob, who was categorical: the Hectare remains the same.

“The fund hasn’t changed at all”, says the manager. “There were no relevant facts and the points that are currently being discussed were already in the portfolio management report”, he says.

For Ribeiro, the episode involving the Hectare is a kind of reality check. According to him, investors did not know what they were investing in and, when they found out about the risk involved, they were scared.

Understand the Hectare case

With more than 170 thousand shareholders and a net worth of almost R$ 2.5 billion, Hectare is a “paper” fund, which invests in fixed income securities of the real estate market indexed to inflation indexes or to the CDI (certificate of interbank deposit). More than 70% of the portfolio consists of certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), an instrument used by companies in the sector to raise funds.

In practice, companies “pack” future income they have to receive – such as rents or installments for the sale of apartments, for example – into a security (the CRI) that is sold to investors. In general, the CRI includes a fixed yield and also the correction by an indicator, which is usually the CDI rate or the IPCA.

In recent days, Hectare has been questioned for allegedly investing in CRIs of ventures in which it would have a stake. For analysts, the double exposure would represent an operation where the fund would raise funds to lend to itself.

The possibility of an eventual conflict of interest led the fund’s shares to a drop of more than 16% in four sessions. After the disclosure of the fund’s management report – which denied irregularities in the portfolio’s operations – Hectare’s shares recorded a rise of 7% in this Tuesday’s trading session (19).

Loss of fundamentals or speculation

Faced with the strong rise and fall of Hectare quotas in recent days, Ribeiro, from Quatá Imob, questions investors if, in fact, they know what they are selling or buying.

The Hectare closed 2021 with a rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of almost 15%. In the previous year, the percentage was 14.32%.

“Many people were seduced by the dividend paid by the Hectare in recent months and entered the fund for the emotion”, points out the manager. “The problem is that, many times, the investor does not delve into the risks he starts to take”, he reflects.

Ribeiro reinforces that the fund’s fundamentals did not undergo major changes, but analyzes on social networks probably drew attention to portfolio operations that, until then, were not observed.

“Some influencers drew attention to Hectare’s operations and people made the decision to sell”, he analyzes. “And what happens when there are many sellers and few buyers? The price drops,” she explains.

In the manager’s opinion, people probably perceived that the fund has more risk than they thought it had.

The positioning of the hectare

In a management report released on Monday (18), Hectare reported that none of the portfolio’s CRIs registered default and denied a possible conflict of interest in the fund’s operations.

The questioning began in March, when the fund increased its position in CRI Circuito de Compras, which financed the construction of Shopping Popular Circuito de Compras, in São Paulo (SP). Also known as Nova Feira da Madrugada, the space is considered the largest popular shopping center in Latin America.

Interested in the project — which had an estimated return of 20% per year — Hectare also decided to invest in the venture through shares in the R Cap 1810 (XBXO11) real estate fund, which account for about 6% of the Hectare portfolio.

In a management report, the management team recalls that Hectare is not the only investor in CRI Circuito de Compras and has a minority stake in the enterprise. Thus, in the managers’ assessment, the investment in the debt of the Procurement Circuit — through the CRI — and in the project itself does not represent conflicting operations.

“We do not think, therefore, that the statement that the fund lent money to itself makes sense, nor that it could delay action or decision on account of this”, points out the management report. “The fund just exposes itself differently in terms of risk and return to the same asset, along with other investors in each of the classes”, details the document.

Ribeiro says that the Hectare case proves that real estate fund investors should not only look at the dividend paid by the FII and need to monitor the fund’s operations as much as possible. In case of doubt or lack of information, the shareholder should contact the Investor Relations (IR) department of the portfolio.

“The shareholder is the only one who can send an e-mail or call the fund’s IR and ask for more information about the operations”, he recalls. “If 100,000 people charge, the information will certainly arrive”, he concludes.

produced by InfoMoneyThe League of FIIs airs every Tuesday at 7pm on the InfoMoney on Youtube. You can review all editions of the program.

