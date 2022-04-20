where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

Couto Pereira is the stage for the game between Coritiba and Santos, today (19), at 19:30, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

The teams face each other again after Peixe won 2-1, last Sunday (17), in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship. The return game of the Copa do Brasil will be at Vila Belmiro, on May 12.

After the “test” in the village, foreign coaches Fabián Bustos, from Santos, from Argentina, and Gustavo Morínigo, from Paraguay, from Coritiba, will have another duel and another competition.

Where to watch:

The match will be shown on Amazon Prime Video. The game can also be followed bid by bid in the UOL Score.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to watch Coritiba vs Santos for the 2022 Copa do Brasil

Arbitration:

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Auxiliaries: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (both from RJ)

Possible lineups

Coritiba: Alex Muralha; Guillermo, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Egidio; William Farias, Andrey and Robinho (Clayton or Adrián Martínez); Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Thonny Anderson. Technician: Gustavo morinigo

Saints: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Willian Maranhão (Rodrigo Fernández), Sandry and Ricardo Goulart; Angelo, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fabian Bustos

embezzlement

Santos will not have Kaiky, who is recovering from nose surgery. Coritiba will not have Fabrício Daniel, who has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content.