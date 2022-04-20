Who has the fastest mobile internet in Brazil, according to Speedtest

The speed measurement platform Ookla Speedtest released today, 18, ranking of the operators with the fastest mobile internet in Brazil. The numbers show the scenario seen in the first quarter of this year.

Claro was at the top of the podium in mobile broadband. Tele had a median download speed of 33.53 Mbps. The median represents the value exactly in the middle of all measurements taken. For example, if 10,000 measurements were taken, the median shows the measurement number 5,000. The company opted for this model to prevent low-selling plans, but with high download rates, from distorting the result.

Operators Vivo and TIM presented speeds more than 30% lower, with medians for downloads of 20.97 Mbps (Vivo) and 20.04 Mbps (TIM). Oi Móvel, which will soon cease to exist, recorded 11.70 Mbps.

When it comes to latency, however, TIM rises to the top of the Ookla Speedtest ranking, with a median of 26 ms. The lower the latency number, the better. This is the time it takes for data to arrive at the server and be processed. Claro recorded a median of 27 ms latency. A Vivo, 29 ms. And Oi, of 31 ms.

Of all measurements, among all operators, the Brazilian median mobile internet has a download speed of 22.3 Mbps. The upload is 7.76 Mpbs and the latency is 28 ms. As a result, Brazil lost four positions in the ranking of countries with the best mobile internet in relation to the 4th quarter of 2021, and is now in the 82nd position.

5G and more

Speedtest also records data from Brazilian 5G DSS networks. In this modality, Claro was also ahead, with a median of 72.35 Mbps download. TIM came next, with 62.8 Mbps. And Vivo later, with 62.38 Mbps.

The consultancy reached other conclusions. It found that Apple dominates the highest speed measurements, with the iPhone 13 Pro reporting better download, upload and latency medians. Which may also be related to the more expensive plans signed by those who have these devices. In addition to the 13 Pro, Ookla’s top 5 for cell phones in Brazil has the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhon 12 5G and iPhone 12 Pro 5G.

Of the capitals, Brasília has the fastest mobile networks, as seen in the table below.

