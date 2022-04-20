WHO says it works with FIFA to limit transmission of covid-19 in the Qatar Cup

THE World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, 20, that he is working “very closely” with FIFA to limit the transmission of covid-19 at the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place between November 21 and December 18 this year. This will be the first major sporting event open to the public since the pandemic subsided.

Ahmed al Mandhari, the WHO’s Middle East director, told a virtual press conference that both the body and the Qatari authorities will seek to ensure that health measures are in place during the World Cup. The intention is to protect tourists not only from covid, but from other emerging infectious diseases.

“As part of WHO’s mandate to promote health and well-being, we are working with FIFA and Qatar to use this global event as an opportunity to raise awareness of healthy lifestyles among all age groups in around the world,” he said.

The partnership between WHO and FIFA was evident during the draw for the World Cup groups, when the body’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom, attended the event. Around 3 million tickets went on sale for the World Cup, the first in the history of the Middle East. The crowd that goes to the Arab country in November is the main reason for concern about a new spread of the coronavirus.

For Richard Brennan, WHO’s regional director of emergencies, “there are expectations that there is a good plan that can ensure that the World Cup is a covid-free event”. However, he still argues “cannot guarantee” that this is the case, citing the way the virus behaves and the possibility of the emergence of variants.

On the other hand, Brennan says he trusts that the Qatari government will spare no efforts to comply with all appropriate measures during the tournament’s matches and side events. One of the reasons that leads him to believe that the World Cup will be held safely is the internal policy that the Gulf country has adopted since the beginning of the pandemic.

Qatar has 89% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, being one of five of the 22 countries in the Middle East that have reached 70% of the target established by the WHO for vaccination against covid. The Arab authorities say they will provide the necessary health and safety guidelines for the protection of fans before the competition starts.