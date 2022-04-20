Why did Julia Roberts refuse to act in romantic comedies for 20 years? Actress debunked the rumors – Film News

In 2022, the star of Pretty Woman and A Place Called Notting Hill returns to the genre that consecrated her – and this time, alongside George Clooney.

If Julia Roberts has acted regularly in dramas such as Erin Brockovich, Power Games or the thriller Sleeping with the Enemy, the actress’ name is above all inseparable from the romantic comedies that have made her world famous over the years. 90. Some of his biggest hits include Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

After 20 years away from the genre, she is about to revisit it in the movie Ticket to Paradise, which opens on October 21, 2022 and which also stars George Clooney, Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lucas Bravo. But, after all, why did Roberts stay away from the so-called romcoms for so long?

In an interview with The New York Times, she debunked rumors that she knowingly turned down this type of film; it’s mainly because she didn’t judge the scripts offered to her as good enough.

“People sometimes misinterpret the time I spent not doing a romantic comedy, as if I didn’t want to do one,” Roberts said. “If I had read something on the level of A Place Called Notting Hill or My Best Friend’s Wedding, I would have.”

But that changed when it received the newest project from Ol Parker, the director behind Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Imagine Me and You. Even this feature film was almost discarded by the actress, as she believed it could only work with Clooney’s presence – long before he himself was officially cast.

“If I felt like there was something good, I would have done it!” Roberts continued. “But I’ve also had three kids in the last 18 years, so this has raised the bar. It’s not just ‘is the script good enough?’ It is also an equation with my husband’s schedule, my children’s school, summer vacation… I am very proud to be at home with my family and to consider myself a housewife”, she added.

It is worth remembering that the actress came to participate in two other romantic comedies after 2010: Idas e Vindas do Amor and O Maior Amor do Mundo. In both, however, she had small roles. More recently, the actress has worked on series like Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming and Starzplay’s Gaslit.