Why did the shares plummet 15.6% and had the biggest drop on the Ibovespa? – Money Times

The actions of nature (NTCO3) had the Ibovespa’s biggest drop this Wednesday (20). The shares tumbled 15.58% and ended the trading session at R$ 21.35.

According to the analyst Vitreous, Filipe Fradinhotoday’s drop is related to market expectations about the company’s financial result for the first quarter of 2022, which will be released on May 5.

“The expectation is of bad results for the Avon in Brazil and Latin America. Overall, the group nature will have consolidated net revenue close to R$ 8 billion, 10% below what the market previously expected”, explains Fradinho.

He also said that analysts estimate an Ebitda margin close to 6% for the company.

About investing in naturethe analyst recommends the purchase if the investor wanted to enter the cosmetics segment, considering that this is the only good action in the sector.

Unlike Natura, PetroRio rises

The actions of PetroRio (PRIOR3) had the third biggest rise of the Ibovespa this wednesday. Assets closed with an appreciation of 4.22%, at R$ 25.70.

The day before, the oil company withdrew from the agreement to sell a 10% stake in the Manati Field. The company stated that the conditions precedent were not fulfilled within the period stipulated in the contract.

“THE PetroRio sees a promising future for the field, particularly given the recent scenario in the gas market. However, it does not rule out future transactions involving Manati,” the company said.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

See the biggest hikes of the day:

Company ticker Variation course RAIL3 +4.61% electrobras ELET6 +4.60% PetroRio PRIOR3 +4.22% electrobras ELET3 +3.94% BB Sequence BBSE3 +2.84%

See the biggest drops of the day:

Company ticker Variation nature NTCO3 −15.58% cogna COGN3 −7.32% Usiminas USIM5 −6.34% Inter BIDI11 −6.10% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 −5.56%

See the most traded stocks of the day:

Company ticker Variation OK VALE3 −2.60% JBS JBSS3 +2.02% Petrobras PETR4 +0.47% nature NTCO3 −15.58% electrobras ELET3 +3.94%

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, and much more . Click here and follow our profile now!