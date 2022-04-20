Will and Jada Smith’s Divorce Could Be Worse Than Angelina and Brad Pitt’s

Since the scandal of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, after the creator of Everybody Hates Chris mocked Jada Smith’s alopecia, tensions between the couple have increased, according to an exclusive source for Heat Magazine. In addition, according to the publication, the Smith couple’s divorce would be one of the ugliest in showbiz history, worse even than the breakup of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The source reported that the couple are barely speaking at the moment and that, if the separation is confirmed, Jada would be entitled to half of Will Smith’s fortune, the equivalent of 350 million dollars, or 1.6 billion reais, according to with Californian law.

See too

Trajectory and open marriage

The Hollywood couple first met in 1994, when Jada auditioned for a role in the comedy A Freak Out, in which Will would be her love interest. She didn’t get the job, but she met her future husband. In 2013, rumors began about the two living in an open marriage. Jada, however, denied the rumors at the time, in a publication on social networks.

Tensions between the two began as early as 1997, when they got married. In an interview with GQ, Will said his wife never believed in conventional marriages. Despite despising the traditional ceremony, Jada did not want to disappoint, especially her mother, so she gave in to the pressure of marriage.

After so many disagreements and differing opinions, Will revealed between chapters in the book he wrote that he and Jada decided that they couldn’t be responsible for each other’s happiness and that an open relationship would be the only way for their marriage to work.

Rumors continued over the years, and in 2016, Jada confirmed that she was in a relationship with R&B singer August Alsina. During the time, the actress said she was separated from Will, however, in 2021, Will commented on his open marriage with Jada in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor confirmed that they never really broke up: “We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy and then we would introduce ourselves back into the relationship.”

chances of divorce

During an episode of the Rap Radar Podcast in 2018, Will said that he and Jada do not claim to be married. “We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you enter that space where you realize you’re literally with someone for the rest of your life. There are no breakers. There’s nothing she can do—ever—nothing. that would break our relationship. She has my support to the death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”





Despite all the consequences, Jada has already said on her show Red Table Talk that divorce is never an option for her family and that she is not mature enough for an amicable separation. She also cited the financial hardship that the separation would cause her family, as well as wishing the best for her children Willow and Jaden Smith. Will also commented on the matter on the talk show: “Since I had been divorced before, I would not divorce again. Divorce was not an option.”