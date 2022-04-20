Will WhatsApp stop working on old cell phones? Not quite | Technology

Unsplash/AARN GIRI WhatsApp no ​​longer works on older models

This week, the information is circulating that WhatsApp will stop working on some devices from April 30th. The information, however, is inaccurate.

The report contacted the WhatsApp press office, who clarified, through a spokesperson, that changes happen frequently, causing WhatsApp to stop working on old cell phones.

“The way people use devices is constantly changing, so we regularly review legacy hardware and software models to ensure we are focusing our efforts on the platforms where people use WhatsApp the most,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said. .

The information that, as of April 30, some cell phones would no longer support WhatsApp, however, is inaccurate. In fact, the phones listed haven’t had access to the app for some time now.

Which phones do not have access to WhatsApp



Mobile phones running Android 4.1 and later and iPhones running iOS 10 and later have access to WhatsApp. All models with operating systems from versions earlier than these cannot access the messenger.

This list is updated with some frequency as the number of users of older versions of Android and iOS operating systems decreases.