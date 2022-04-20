With a new look, the 2022 VW Jetta GLI debuts in Brazil this month

revealed in half of last year in the USonly now will the new Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2022 reach the Brazilian market.

The German brand confirmed the presentation of the sedan in the country for the next 25th, and sales of the updated model will probably start shortly after.

As is already known, the medium sedan received a discreet visual overhaul (check it out in the video below), with emphasis on the new bumpers, alloy wheels and color options, at least for the North American market.

Also in the US, the Jetta GLI started to be equipped in its 2022 line with IQ.Drive, technology that combines adaptive cruise control (ACC) with lane keeping assistant to offer the model a level of semi-autonomous assistance on the road. We do not know, however, if the feature will be available in units imported to Brazil.

VW Jetta GLI 2022 Image: Disclosure

Mechanically, the Jetta GLI 2022 received no news for the North American market, preserving the 2.0 TSI engine as its main attribute.

Here in Brazil, the Jetta GLI delivers 230 hp, 35.7 kgfm of torque and accepts only gasoline. According to official data, the sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds and the top speed is 230 km/h.

Unlike the North American market, where it has a dual clutch transmission and 7 gears, VW has always imported the Jetta GLI to Brazil with one with the same type of gearbox, but with 6 speeds.

Currently, the GLI option is the only one offered for the Jetta in Brazil, with a suggested price of R$ 205,810.