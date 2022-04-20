Sports

With a rout over CSA, America approaches a new millionaire award

Cornelius
photo: Moor Panda/America

America to guarantee another R$ 3 million in prizes if it achieves classification against the CSA

Participating in the Copa Libertadores da América for the first time, in 2022, the Minas Gerais club has already started its journey in the Copa do Brasil in the third phase. Just by participating in this stage of the tournament, America has already secured R$ 1.9 million.

In other words: in case of an advance before the CSA, Coelho will have, in the amount, R$ 4.9 million accumulated.

CSA 0 x 3 America: photos of the match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil

Photos of America’s victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in a first-leg match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Photos of America’s victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in a first-leg match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Photos of America’s victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in a first-leg match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Photos of America’s victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in a first-leg match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Photos of America’s victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in a first-leg match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Photos of America’s victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in a first-leg match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Photos of America’s victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in a first-leg match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Photos of America’s victory over CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in a first-leg match for the third round of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Mouro Panda / America

If the classification against CSA in the Copa do Brasil is achieved, Coelho will therefore have, in prize money, a guaranteed collection of R$ 24 million for the season.

The values ​​exceed the gain obtained by America in the historic trajectory in Serie A of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, when it finished in eighth place and guaranteed R$ 21.4 million.

With a full schedule, Vagner Mancini’s team returns to the field on Sunday (24), at 4 pm, to measure strength with Santos for the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Vila Belmiro, in Santos.

