With a rout over CSA, America approaches a new millionaire award

America to guarantee another R$ 3 million in prizes if it achieves classification against the CSA

Participating in the Copa Libertadores da América for the first time, in 2022, the Minas Gerais club has already started its journey in the Copa do Brasil in the third phase. Just by participating in this stage of the tournament, America has already secured R$ 1.9 million.

In other words: in case of an advance before the CSA, Coelho will have, in the amount, R$ 4.9 million accumulated.