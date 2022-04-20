With internal and external pressure, Vasco sees the prospect of improvement, but demands immediate reaction | vasco

After the first moment of stronger charges after Vasco’s draw with CRB, Zé Ricardo gained support from the board. Despite the external and even internal pressure, the club sees reasons to believe in the evolution of the team, which has not yet scored in the season.

The two stumbles at the start of Serie B, however, did not go unnoticed. The Vasco dome sees an immediate reaction as necessary. Football department, coaching staff and cast were asked to respond in the game against Chapecoense, this Friday.

Vasco does not want for the second year in a row to drop behind in the competition and have to make a recovery campaign. Last year, for example, after a bad start, the team flirted, but failed to enter the G-4 at any time.

+ 777’s definitive proposal should arrive after AGE

1 of 2 Pressure on Zé is great, and Vasco needs to give answers against Chapecoense — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Pressure on Zé is great, and Vasco needs to give answers against Chapecoense — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

Among fans and on social media, Zé Ricardo has been discredited. While campaigns on the internet for the coach’s departure are taking place, an organized crowd demanded the “urgent departure” of the coaching staff. It met with Vasco’s leaders last Tuesday at the São Januário Meritorious Hall. There were emphatic questions and demands, but in a peaceful way. It was not the first time that Salgado’s management received fans, but it was the first occasion in 2022. The information was first released by the Jogada 10 website.

The demands also echoed within São Januário. Counselors and supporters of Jorge Salgado asked for a meeting for the president to provide clarification on football. They heard, however, that the club trusts the coach’s work, which will be kept until further notice.

In addition to Salgado, the meeting with advisors from Mais Vasco (situation group), VP General Carlos Osório and members of the Football Advisory Committee, Cláudio Cardoso and Marcel Kaskus, participated in the meeting. They heard that Jorge Salgado trusts Zé Ricardo, the first coach he tried to hire when he assumed the presidency. There were four main points addressed:

team performance

Low score at the start of Serie B

Lack of evolution in four months of work

Physical fall during games

Improvement perspective and cast support

The management’s assessment is that, with the arrival of reinforcements, the perspective is for improvement. Three of them, for example, did not even debut, such as Palácios, Zé Vitor and Danilo Boza. There is great internal expectation regarding the Chilean’s performance, a reinforcement who has been training well and demanded greater investment. Palácios, however, should only debut next Wednesday, against Ponte Preta.

Despite the support to Zé Ricardo and his commission, there are demands for immediate results. In cases of further setbacks against Chapecoense (Friday, in Chapecó) and Ponte Preta (next Wednesday, in São Januário), the situation could become unsustainable, although the plan is to keep the coaching staff at least until 777 Partners takes over football. , if the American group’s proposal is approved by the associates.

The pressure is greater because of the free days that Vasco had before the beginning of Serie B. There were almost three full weeks without games, but the team showed little progress. At the beginning of the competition, Zé Ricardo still won two weeks between one game and another, a reality that will not be so common during the season. The last few days were of even more intense work at CT Moacyr Barbosa, also focusing on physical conditioning, one of the internal demands. The coach’s hardworking profile and the fact that he has the cast on his side weigh in favor of continuity.

+ Danilo Boza is presented

Marcelo Baltar talks about the work of Zé Ricardo at Vasco and the possibility of continuing in the position with 777 partners

The American group, by the way, was also the subject of meetings with fans and advisers. Both groups asked about the process of selling the football to 777. They heard that there is a rush from all parties involved, but the internal rite needs to be followed. There is expectation that the agreement will be signed in time for Vasco to receive investments in the next transfer window, which ends on August 15, when the club tends to have greater investment power with the SAF.

The charges are not limited to fans and supporters of Salgado. One of the opposition leaders, Júlio Brant, counselor and candidate in Vasco’s last three elections, publicly demanded the immediate departure of Zé Ricardo.

+ Read more news from Vasco

“Vasco arrives under pressure”, says João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

Among the players, manifestations of support for Zé Ricardo. Although Nenê was upset when he was substituted in his debut against Vila Nova, the number 10 apologized, praised the coach and was followed by other players. Raniel’s case, for example, who revealed that he has been talking about pressure with cast leaders.

– I talk a lot with Anderson Conceição, Edimar and Nenê. Zé Ricardo is an amazing guy. We have to get on the field and give our lives. I have nothing to say about Zé. I’m sure he deserves to be with us here. When the victories come back, I’m sure things will improve and the crowd will support – said the team’s top scorer in Serie B, with two goals.

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!