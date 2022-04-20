With muscle pain, Ferreira misses Grêmio against Guarani; see related | Guild

Grêmio has an important absence for this Thursday’s match. Ferreira had to be withdrawn from training this morning due to pain in the adductor muscle of the right thigh and is not available against Guarani. On the other hand, Diego Souza is back in the list and will start.

As announced by the club’s medical department, the shirt 10 has already been submitted to an MRI scan, which did not show any injury. The player has already started treatment with physiotherapy and will undergo daily assessments.

Throughout the week, the athlete trained normally and did not indicate any concerns regarding physical problems. Last month, in the midst of the Gaucho Championship dispute, the player needed to treat a muscle injury in the same region.

1 of 1 Ferreira, Grêmio forward — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Ferreira, Grêmio striker — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

On the other hand, the good news is the return of striker Diego Souza and left-back Nicolas. The striker was recovering from a muscle edema in his left thigh, which took him out of the Gauchão final and the first rounds of Serie B. The side returns from a muscle injury in the left calf.

With that, Roger must promote changes not only in attack, but also in defense. More specifically, the two sides must change in relation to the last games. In addition to Nicolas who can return, Edilson should win Rodrigues’ spot.

The likely lineup of Grêmio has: Brenno; Edílson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello and Lucas Silva; Campaz, Elias and Diego Souza.

After the activities at CT Luiz Carvalho this Wednesday morning, the players have already started the contraction for the game against Guarani. Grêmio welcomes Bugre, at the Arena, for the third round of the Brazilian Series B, starting at 4:30 pm tomorrow.

