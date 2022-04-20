Workers born in January can withdraw up to R$1,000 from the FGTS

As of today (20), workers born in January will receive up to R$1,000 from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) accounts. Caixa Econômica Federal will deposit the money in the digital savings account, used to pay social and social security benefits.

The amounts can only be moved through the Caixa Tem app, which allows the payment of domestic bills and the realization of virtual purchases in establishments that do not have an agreement. Caixa Tem also allows withdrawals from ATMs and transfers to a third-party account.

The worker needs to be careful. Most of the approximately 42 million workers will receive the money automatically, in Caixa’s digital social savings account. However, in case of incomplete data that does not allow the opening of the digital account, he will have to ask for the release of funds.

The entire process to request the withdrawal will be computerized. The worker does not need to go to the Caixa branch, just enter the official FGTS application, available for smartphones and tabletsand enter the requested data.

The application is giving the option for the worker to apply for credit in any checking or savings account of any bank. The possibility, however, is only valid for those who agree to provide a photo of an official document to register the biometrics.

According to the calendar released in March, the release of funds follows a schedule based on the worker’s month of birth. The money will be released in stages until June 15, when those born in December receive.

withdrawal

Another point that the worker needs to pay attention to is the withdrawal of money. The funds will be available until December 15th and will return to the linked FGTS account after that date, if they are not spent, withdrawn or transferred to the current account.

Unmoved money will be refunded to the FGTS with correction by the income of the Guarantee Fund, corresponding to the period in which it was stopped in the digital savings account.

Query

To know if you will automatically receive the money or if you will need to ask for the withdrawal, the worker needs to make an appointment. The process can be done either in the site fgts.caixa.gov.br and the FGTS application. THE site it only informs the release date and if the credit will be made automatically. The application has more features, such as consulting values, updating digital savings account data, requesting to undo the credit and keep the money in the FGTS account.

Check the deposit calendar: