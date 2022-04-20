Works at Arena MRV, future stadium of Atltico, complete two years; Look

photo: Publicity/Arena MRV Started on April 20, 2020, works on the MRV Arena, in the Califrnia neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, complete two years; watch special video

The works on the MRV Arena, the future stadium of the Atltico, will complete two years this Wednesday (20th). On April 20, 2020, the first machines entered the extensive lot in Bairro Califrnia, in Belo Horizonte, to start the dream of the Atletica home. To celebrate the special date, the administration of the place produced a commemorative video. See below!

The video is in a “time-lapse” format. In this cinematographic process, the images captured in sequence are accelerated, and time appears to “run faster”. In the filming, the speed allows for an idea of ​​the progress of the MRV Arena works, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Four more days of parties are expected for the BH Festival event between March and May 2023. In them, singers such as Ivete Sangalo, Jota Quest, Csar Menotti and Fabiano will perform for the fans.

The first match at the stadium will be attended by around 30,000 people on the 6th of May. The game, named ‘Lendas do Galo’, will feature the club’s idols, in addition to a surprise show.

Atltico’s professional team enters the field for the first time on May 19, when Galo receives an invited international team. The opening show will be by the singer Nando Reis, who will pay tribute to the athletican Cssia Eller. Another surprise show happens at halftime of the match.