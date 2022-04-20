Wrong profession? Goalkeeper reveals interest in crimes and deaths

An unexpected interview almost stole the attention of the Sereias da Vila victory by 6 to 0 over Cresspom, for the sixth round of the Brasileirão Feminino. After Santos’ rout, reserve goalkeeper Anna Bia drew attention by revealing her main interest beyond football: matters about crimes and the dead.

Hired in February this year, the 21-year-old player made her debut for the Sirens and was interviewed by the club’s TV after the match. Asked by the reporter what she likes to do in her spare time, she said that she would have liked to have been a police officer and that “she really likes to see death things”.

“I really wanted to have studied things about crime, to be a policeman. So, I really like to see things about death. Series, crimes, things about seeing dead people, I like these things”, he said. “I’m not crazy, but I like to watch,” she joked, laughing.

Anna Bia even added what she likes to do to relax. “And I like listening to music, things that make me calm, staying in my corner. And I really like eating sweets”, she added.

After the curious statement, the reporter jumped on the bandwagon. “Who knows when you retire you will study the criminal part to be a detective, a lawyer…”, she told her. “Or that person who messes with bodies, who knows”, concluded Anna Bia.

The goalkeeper’s interview went viral on the internet and even Santos’ profiles joined in the fun. “The intern is dying of laughter with the memes of Anna Bia! No, wait… I better change that sentence”, joked the Mermaids account on Twitter. “The best interview of the year so far”, amended the club’s page.

After six rounds, Santos occupies the sixth place in the women’s Brasileirão, with nine points conquered. Palmeiras occupies the lead, with 16.

Check out memes: