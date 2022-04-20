Zaya, Hulk’s newborn daughter, is the great-niece of the player’s ex-wife. Understand

The birth of the fourth daughter of the attacker Hulk, this Monday, caused an unusual situation. It’s just that Zaya, as the girl is called, will be the great-niece of the ex-wife of the Atlético-MG player.

The connection is because Hulk is now married to Camila Sousa, the niece of his previous wife. The athlete had a relationship with Iran Ângelo until 2019, and the couple had three children: Tiago, Ian and Alice.

Then, the player took up a romance with Camila, Iran’s niece and then best friend, who said at the time she was “devastated”. In this new setting, Tiago, Ian and Alice are siblings and second cousins ​​to Camila’s baby.

“Under the blessing of God Almighty Father and Our Lady, our little Zaya was born. Zaya means: ‘enlightened’, ‘lucky’, ‘flower that blooms’. And she really comes to bring light and illuminate our lives more and more Let our home blossom, my love, we have long dreamed of your arrival. Happy to be able to live the grace of God’s promises. Thank you God for my family, which I will honor and love forever. You are an answer to our prayers, daughter , came to make our life even more beautiful. You are our blessing. Welcome, my princess, I will love you and protect you forever”, wrote the Rooster player on a social network to celebrate the birth.