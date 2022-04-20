Zelensky urges Le Pen to ‘acknowledge mistake’ in supporting Putin

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky supported his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Sunday’s elections and urged his rival, far-right representative Marine Le Pen, to “acknowledge your mistake” in supporting Vladimir Putin.







Zelensky supported Macron in French presidential elections Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

“I have a relationship with Emmanuel Macron and I didn’t want to lose that. If the running candidate understands that she was wrong, our relationship could change. But, as head of state, I know that today I don’t have the right to influence what happens in her country”, said the president in an interview with the French broadcaster BFM-TV this Wednesday (20).

The speech refers to the fact that Le Pen was considered a “persona non grata” in Ukraine in January 2017 for advocating Putin’s unilateral annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

The far-right representative is in a very delicate situation at the moment due to her connections with the Russian government, which even financed part of her last presidential campaign in 2017 through a financial institution, in an amount of about 9 euros. millions of euros.

Le Pen condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, but last week defended that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Moscow should “reconnect” after the end of the conflict.

In an attempt to win the presidential election, the National Regroupment candidate toned down her extremist speech and managed to rise in opinion polls. However, most surveys show that Macron is around 10 percentage points ahead of her for the second round. .