Zoë Kravitz talks about pressure to play Catwoman

In a statement taken from the book The Art of The Batman, Zoë Kravitz tells how she handled the pressure of playing Catwoman. The actress knew from the beginning that there would be huge expectations from the public.

‎”When I got the news (that I got the part), I couldn’t believe it. I’ve never received so many calls and messages like that day, not even on my birthday. That’s when I realized it wasn’t just important to me. I mean, you had Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway… All of them. It is an honor to be part of this group.”

declared.

‎”So there were moments where I had to step away, because there was the pressure and comparisons to these other amazing actresses, and that’s very dangerous. I didn’t want to get stuck trying to do something simply iconic or sensual. I really wanted it to be a story about a woman who survived a hellish life and is trying to figure out what to do next.”‎

The film is available at HBO Max.

‘Batman‘ brings the hero’s pursuit of a killer who has left a series of sadistic machinations and a trail of cryptic clues in Gotham, which is riddled with corruption and violence: Batman will need to forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice back to the city.