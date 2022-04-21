10 Fatigue Foods: Check out what you should consume to recover your body’s energy

São Lourenço, April 21, 2022, by Gabrielle Lima – Fatigue can be associated with some diseases, such as anemia. Therefore, it is crucial that you pay more attention to your diet, as this is the main source of energy for the body. With that in mind, today, Agro Notícias, will show you 10 foods for fatigue.

In addition, the best way to provide energy for cells to work, bringing more energy to the body, is to ingest amounts of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Therefore, we have put together a list of 10 foods for fatigue. It is worth remembering that if fatigue persists, it is important to consult a doctor.

Check out the 10 Fatigue Foods

The body needs energy to sustain daily activities. However, we know that the routine can be tiring and rush, and we get that lazy to make healthy food. But, there are foods that can be easily incorporated into the diet, because in addition to being easy, they will certainly give you more mood. Look.

1.Banana

Banana is very nutritious, as it has potassium, fiber, vitamins, magnesium and carbohydrates, giving your body more energy. In addition, it has an amino acid precursor of serotonin which, in turn, is a neurotransmitter with functions such as regulating sleep, mood and preventing emotional disorders.

2.Green tea

Green tea is a source of caffeine, considered thermogenic. That is, it increases energy expenditure and accelerates metabolism, increasing disposition. In addition, it improves well-being and mood, as it has an amino acid that, when released, increases the production of serotonin and dopamine.

3. beans

Beans are rich in vitamin B, preventing fatigue, tiredness and increasing well-being. It also fights anemia as it contains iron. In addition, it has potassium, amino acids such as lysine and zinc, which contribute to increased energy.

4.Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a low glycemic index carbohydrate, so it provides energy without increasing blood sugar and helps increase satiety. In addition, it has vitamin B, which improve brain function, reducing mental fatigue.

5. Seeds

There are seeds that have omega-3, such as flaxseed and chia. In this sense, they are great sources of good fats and magnesium, generating energy for cells, preventing fatigue. Good fats also act in the maintenance of neurons, helping with brain health.

6. Egg

The egg is the most complete, as it is rich in vitamins A, B, D, zinc and iron, helping to reduce mental and physical fatigue, has antioxidant action and improves brain function. Also, it is a source of iron and protein, providing energy and increasing satiety.

7. Nuts

Nuts contain good fats, proteins and carbohydrates. In addition, it has magnesium, which is an excellent nutrient for metabolism, being a highly recommended food. However, consume in moderation, as it is very caloric.

8. Açaí

Acai is a fruit rich in carbohydrates, providing energy for the body to function. It is also rich in vitamins C, B1 and B2, antioxidants and a source of unsaturated fats, which help control cholesterol and high blood pressure.

9.Lettuce

Lettuce is rich in lactucin, a substance that helps to calm down, improves sleep quality and reduces fatigue. It also has phosphate, a mineral that helps to improve mood. In addition to being used in salads, it can be used in teas and juices.

10.Water

Keeping your body hydrated is essential, as it will function better, whether to improve nutrient absorption, improve digestion and regulate body temperature. That’s why it’s ideal to drink plenty of water daily, so you can ward off fatigue. Dehydration also causes fatigue, among other symptoms.

Foods we should avoid

It is also important to avoid certain foods, such as excess salt, foods high in fat, refined carbohydrates such as white flour, alcoholic beverages and caffeine. These foods often drain the body of energy, causing tiredness.

We emphasize that this article was produced according to the content published by UOL. Therefore, the information contained is true. Now that you know the 10 foods for fatigueinclude it in your menu and recover your energy and well-being.

