10 movies to watch when bad hits!

You know those days when nothing seems to go right? Well, at that moment all we want is our bed, a blanket and a million-dollar movie so that the tears really roll – and no mercy! After all, we don’t always want to wear a crop top and react, right?

With that in mind, we’ve separated a beautiful and dramatic list of movies for you to enjoy the bad in peace. Remembering that all productions are available on Star+. Come and see!

Her (2013)

We start the list with “Her“, in which we meet Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), a lonely writer who has just bought a new operating system for his computer. To his surprise, he ends up falling in love with the voice of this computer program, an intuitive and sensitive entity named Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), starting a love relationship between them. This unusual love story explores the relationship between contemporary man and technology.

(500) Days With Her (2009)

the classic indie features Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a frustrated architecture student who works as a greeting card message writer. At work, he meets Summer (Zooey Deschanel), his boss’s assistant, and with whom he falls in love at first sight. They start a relationship, but one day the girl suddenly ends the relationship. With that, Tom recalls several moments from the 500 days they spent together trying to find where their love affair went astray.

Jack’s Room (2015)

With two Oscar® nominations, “Jack’s Room” tells the story of Joy (Brie Larson) and her son Jack (Jacob Tremblay) who live isolated in a room. The only contact they both have with the outside world is a periodic visit from Old Nick (Sean Bridgers), the man who holds them captive. Joy does her best to make life on site bearable. When her son turns five, she decides to devise an escape plan. With Jack’s help, she tries to trick Nick into returning to reality and introducing her son to a new world.

A Matter of Time (2013)

At the age of 21, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) is surprised by the news given by his father (Bill Nighy) that he belongs to a lineage of time travelers. That is, all the men in the family can travel to the past, just by going to a dark place and thinking about the time and place where he wants to go. Skeptical at first, Tim soon gets excited about the gift when he sees his father isn’t lying. His first decision is to use this ability to get a girlfriend, but he soon realizes that traveling through time and altering what has already happened can have unintended consequences.

My Friend Enzo / The Art of Running in the Rain (2019)

The film “The Art of Racing in the Rain” (The Art of Running in the Rain, in Portuguese) or “My Friend Enzo”, as it is better known, it features the story of Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), a dashing race car driver with a knack for driving in the rain. One day, while going to work, he finds a puppy that he decides to adopt. He earns the name Enzo, who spends his days philosophizing and learning what it is to be human from the observations he makes about his owner’s life.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

New English teacher John Keating (Robin Williams) is introduced to an all-boys prep school that is known for its ancient traditions and high standards. He uses unorthodox methods to achieve teaching his students, who face enormous pressures from their parents and school, with lessons such as: don’t be so shy, follow your dreams and enjoy each day.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) did everything they could to make their relationship work. Disillusioned, she decides to literally erase him from her memories using an experimental technique. Upon discovering what his love did, Joe is ready to do the same, but ends up giving up when he understands that even bad memories are essential. Trapped inside his own mind while the experts keep busy in his apartment, he needs to warn them to stop.

PS I Love You (2007)

Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank) is a beautiful, happy and fulfilled young woman. She has married the man of her life, the passionate Gerry (Gerard Butler), who unfortunately falls ill and dies, leaving Holly in shock. Before passing away, Gerry leaves his wife a series of letters, with messages always signed in the same way: “PS I Love You“. Holly’s mother and friends are worried because the letters keep Holly stuck in the past. However, the fact is that the cards are helping to ease her pain and guide her into a new life.

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Based on the story by Stephen Hawking, the film exposes how the astrophysicist, played by Eddie Redmayne, made discoveries relevant to the world of science, including those related to time. It also depicts his romance with Jane Wilde (Felicity Jones), a Cambridge student who would later become his wife. At the age of 21, Hawking discovered that he suffered from a degenerative motor disease, but that did not stop him from becoming one of the greatest scientists today. The film earned Eddie Redmayne the Academy Award® for Best Actor.

A Bond of Love (2017)

Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man who raises his young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace), a child prodigy. He plans to provide a normal school life for the seven-year-old, but those plans are thwarted when Mary’s math skills catch the eye of Frank’s mother, Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan). She then has other plans for her granddaughter, which could tear Frank and Mary apart.