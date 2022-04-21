10 movies with breathtaking chases

A good chase is the heart of a good action movie. Much more than the shooting or the final brawl between the hero and the villain, it’s that rush that really excites us. It’s not too long, about three to five minutes that are enough to raise the adrenaline and take the viewer’s breath away.

Whether it’s a scene where the good guy needs to run away from criminals in the middle of a busy highway or where the protagonist breaks all traffic laws to catch a criminal fleeing in the middle of a city, what matters is chaos, speed and sensation. of near death that permeates these moments.

And although it seems to be something simple and common to do, cinema has already shown us that there are different ways to recreate this iconic and necessary situation for a good action story. To prove it, the Canaltech decided to list films that bring memorable and breathtaking chases.

10. The Island

Director Michael Bay is one of the exponents of over-the-top action cinema, with lots of explosions and things flying. Only, before he completely lost control in the series transformershe bet on a more contained plot with sci-fi elements that is really impressive coming from whoever comes from.

the idea of The island it is very good, as it shows a technological complex in which people live almost as if in a utopian paradise. But the truth isn’t that pretty and two of the locals manage to escape to go after the truth – which leads to them being hunted to return from where they shouldn’t have left.

And that’s where Michael Bay shines. Showing what he knows how to do best, the director commands a very good chase scene with Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson in which they invade a truck while being searched by several cars and even helicopters. So we have shootings, objects being thrown in the middle of the highway, explosions, rollovers and that sense of urgency to leave you on the edge of the couch.

The island is available on HBO Max and for purchase and rental on iTunes and Google Play.

9. Fast and Furious 5: Operation Rio

As a franchise based on car racing, it is natural that Fast and furious be entirely centered on great pursuits. But we know that there are movies that have better moments than others — and, in this case, the fifth feature in the series brings one of the great moments of the entire saga.

And it’s not because we’re just talking about Brazil, but it’s because the meeting between Vin Diesel and The Rock is something so memorable that it was obvious that it was going to yield something great on screen — in addition to all the bullshit involving the two behind the camera.

In this case, we have the character of The Rock robbing a safe and dragging tons of metal through the streets of Rio de Janeiro. All this after breaking into a heavily guarded location and tearing down walls as if they were nothing. From there, it’s insane without size, with lots of drift, turbo, shots, vehicles flipping over in the purest juice of the Fast and the Furious.

Fast and Furious 5: Operation Rio It is available on Prime Video and Telecine and for purchase and rental on Claro Vìdeo, Google Play and iTunes.

8. The Pau-Face Brothers

The Stickman Brothers is one of those classics that continues to be immortal even with the national title playing against. The comedy brings together two greats of the genre of the 1980s, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, on a mission to save the orphanage where they grew up from a makeshift blues band. But it’s obvious that things aren’t that simple and they start making enemies wherever they go.

And that’s where we have an unexpected chase scene that’s good on a level that puts a lot of action film to shame.

The big point is that the pursuit of The Stickman Brothers impresses precisely for its inventiveness. while the big ones blockbusters modern people use and abuse special effects to create something grandiose, the 1980 film creates incredible dynamism from camera movement and framing, which makes the police escape very different from what we are used to seeing.

The Stickman Brothers is available for purchase and rental on Oi Play, Claro Video, Google Play, iTunes and Amazon.

7. Ronin

It’s even hard to imagine today an action movie with a cast as good as Ronin. The feature brought Robert De Niro, Jean Reno, Sean Bean and Jonathan Pryce to shoot scenes and car races – something unthinkable nowadays.

The plot itself is quite simple: a group of ex-secret agents from different countries are brought together to do a job for an anonymous client. And all they have to do is retrieve a lost suitcase—something they soon discover isn’t that easy.

And it’s in the middle of this mission that we have a great chase scene that also follows this cleaner style and without great special effects. All the adrenaline of the scene is in the ability of the drivers to escape from the police, to use the traffic in their favor to delay their pursuers and to control the car like a ninja to go in the opposite direction without killing anyone.

It’s such a good scene and so well shot that it’s almost seven minutes without a single moment of dialogue and it keeps you stuck and attentive the entire time.

Ronin is available on Prime Video and for purchase and rental on iTunes.

6. Terminator 2: The Last Judgment

Even 30 years after its debut, Terminator 2: The Last Judgment It remains one of the best action movies of all time. The idea of ​​bringing in the villain from the previous film to be the hero in this sequel is perfect, even more so when we have a new and much deadlier android chasing the Connor family.

And it is in the midst of this twist that director James Cameron brings a chase scene that remains very good to this day. We have young John Connor running away from a T-1000 totally out of control while the T-800 goes after them on an iconic motorcycle and wielding a shotgun with that classic Deathstroke look. It’s something so beautiful that it deserved to be framed.

And this chase is memorable because there are three perspectives of the action that are very well presented to the viewer, without any camera shake or excess objects on the screen, which are often more confusing than amusing. It’s all very clean and, at the same time, breathtaking. So much so that when you see that truck approaching without anything being able to stop it, it’s impossible not to be distressed.

Terminator 2: The Last Judgment is available on Netflix and for purchase and rent from the Microsoft Store, Google Play and iTunes.

5. Matrix Reloaded

The second Matrix it may not be a fan favorite, nor can it maintain the level of its predecessor, but one thing is for sure: the Wachowski sisters put a lot of effort into building the chase scene on the highway.

This is such a massive scene that the production team literally built and demolished a road in order to shoot it. In all, about 2.4 kilometers were built on a decommissioned Navy base just so the directors could create a realistic-sounding chase.

For this, it took them almost three months to shoot just that scene, which also had almost 300 cars destroyed in the process. It was such an insane business that the team itself considered quitting halfway through because they couldn’t take the headache that came with doing all this. To make matters worse, this highway had to be destroyed soon after the shooting ended.

But the effort was worth it. This entire stretch is incredible, whether for the special effects added for the villains or for the heroes’ own posture in their attempt to escape. After all, having Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) on top of a truck with a katana already shows how classic this scene is.

Matrix Reloaded is available on HBO Max and for purchase and rental on Now, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Google Play.

4. Drive

A movie about a getaway pilot has a moral obligation to have good chase scenes. AND drive does this very well already in its opening scene. After all, how else to present this character who is a movie stuntman and getaway driver in his spare time?

The film begins precisely by showing this less glamorous side of the protagonist lived by Ryan Gosling, with him helping some criminals to escape after a robbery. Full of style and with a lot of skill behind the wheel, the entire sequence makes it very clear who this character is.

Also, the whole chase is really good because it’s so varied. She starts off very tense with the possibility of the group being discovered, goes into a frenzy of action and ends up in an escape that goes beyond the cars. It’s an excellent cover letter for what’s next.

drive is available on Netflix, Claro Vídeo and Now.

3. Baby Driver: On the Run

Another movie centered around a getaway pilot from a bank robbery gang, Baby Driver: On the Run delivers a breathtaking chase sequence in the opening seconds of the plot. And with a differential that makes everything even more incredible: it is all synchronized with the soundtrack.

From the protagonist who moves and sings in the same beat of the song to the movement of the camera itself, everything is so dynamic and agile that you soon find yourself rocked by this whole atmosphere and even dancing with each new turn or change of gear.

This six-minute opening sequence sets the tone for what is Baby Driverbut the entire feature follows the same beat and it is impossible to watch without getting excited with each chase of this pilot who wants to abandon the life of a criminal to live a teenage romance.

Baby Driver: On the Run is available on Netflix, Star+, Globoplay and for purchase and rental on Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Amazon.

2. The Batman

Batman movies always yield good chase moments. After all, the Batmobile is as iconic as the hero himself and each version of the vehicle gets a scene to show just how memorable it is. only the most recent The Batman reached the top running over everyone.

The Batmobile’s presentation itself is pretty impressive, with director Matt Reeves taking inspiration from the classic Christine: The Killer Car at the time of showing the carango spitting fire through its nostrils and demonstrating grandeur. But it’s when Batman steps on the gas that it really gets amazing.

The whole Penguin (Colin Farrell) chase is breathtaking for a number of reasons. First, because the roar of the Batmobile is something that invades the whole scene, even sounding like a growl that echoes the anger that Batman feels at that moment. In addition, the way the hero drives is very animalistic, running over everything in his way — and creating a huge traffic jam in the process.

Finally, the entire direction of the scene is spectacular, with the camera glued to the Batmobile and alternating with the Penguin’s desperation just ahead. And when the villain flips, the scene gets even more incredible, especially when we see the Batmobile flying from the flames and the hero, soon after, walking slowly towards his prey.

The Batman just arrived on HBO Max and is available for purchase and rent on iTunes and Amazon.

1. Mad Max

It’s hard to compete with Mad Max: Fury Road, as the entire movie is one massive chase. And not just any chase, but one made entirely in a post-apocalyptic desert world with cars that look like monsters and involving an entire sexist society that worships vehicles as if they were gods. And, on top of that, there’s a guitarist who literally spits fire with every chord completing the scene.

The most recently Mad Max It’s poetry on wheels. There’s no way to list a single scene, since he’s all very good, keeping the adrenaline always high in a chase that seems endless and, at the same time, so involving.

Mad Max: Fury Road is available on HBO Max and for purchase and rental on the Microsoft Store, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.