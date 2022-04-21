10 series that debut on streaming







Photo: Disclosure / Apple TV+ / Modern Popcorn

The list of series of the week has fun for all tastes, from feminist fantasy to violent male action. There are also two Brazilian productions, the result of competition from rival platforms trying to increase their influence in the domestic market. And even the farewell of an Oscar-nominated movie studio, with an animated attraction based on its iconic mascot.

Check out the top 10 series coming to streaming below, with information and trailers for each of them.

ROAR | APPLE TV+

Anthology of dark and comedic fables, “Roar” is a feminist “Twilight Zone”, with eight half-hour episodes that bring different narratives, casts and points of view, always dealing with bizarre experiences of different characters. One of the chapters, for example, features Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) as a woman who eats photographs. In another, Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is a writer who begins to disappear.

The production initiative came from the creators of “GLOW”, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, inspired by the book of the same name by Cecelia Ahern.

In addition to starring, Nicole Kidman is also one of the producers of the project, which still highlights in its cast Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”), Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”), Fivel Stewart (“Atypical”), Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie. (both from “GLOW”).

OUTER RANGE | AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Part “Yellowstone” and part “Twin Peaks,” the fantasy neo-western features Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame’s Thanos) as a Wyoming farmer “fighting for his land and family.” But at the same time that he faces a rival (Will Patton, of “Yellowstone”) interested in his farm, an unknown woman (Imogen Poots, of “Bloody Christmas”) arrives on the scene in search of mysterious signs and an apparently black hole. bottomless, opens on the property.

Created by newcomer Brian Watkins, the series is produced by Plan B, producer of Brad Pitt, and counts filmmaker Amy Seimetz (“I’ll Die Tomorrow”) among its directors. The good cast also includes Lili Taylor (“Perry Mason”), Tamara Podeski (“Coroner”), Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”).

THE RETALIATION | GLOBOPLAY

The new Israeli crime hit was created by Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet, respectively director and screenwriter of the phenomenon “Fauda”. Set 15 years ago on Israel’s golden coast and inspired by real events, the plot features Tsahi Halevi (the Naor of “Fauda”) as an idealistic and morally unshakable police detective who leaves behind a successful career to return to his homeland. hometown. But when he arrives, he finds a community dominated by a crime lord and soon realizes that the only way to bring the criminal down is to become worse than him.

The biggest hit on Israeli TV in the last seven years, it has already been renewed for its 2nd season.

ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL | NETFLIX

The drama thriller miniseries produced by David E. Kelley repeats the atmosphere of “The Undoing”, delving into an elite British family that is shaken by a scandal, in which the truth is lost between justice and privilege.

Based on a bestseller by Sarah Vaughn, the plot follows the impact of a rape accusation against a British member of Parliament, brought forward by a lawyer with no fear of shaking the political power of the United Kingdom, much less fear of destroying a marriage. and the personal esteem of a powerful family.

Despite many twists and turns and a finely tuned cast, headed by Rupert Friend (“Homeland”), Sienna Miller (“American Sniper”), Naomi Scott (“Charlie’s Angels”) and Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”), it was considered the most weak recent creation by Kelley, also author of “Big Little Lies”, “Nine Strangers” and “Big Sky”.

SENTENCE | AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Camila Morgado (“Good Morning, Veronica”) plays a criminal lawyer in the latest Brazilian thriller. Believing that everyone has the right to defense, no matter how bad the crime was, she takes on a case that shocked the country, of a woman who set a police officer on fire. But that puts her in the middle of a dispute between the leader of the biggest criminal faction in Brazil and mysterious people who want him dead.

Created by Paula Knudsen (“Spectros”) and directed by Marina Meliande (“Alegria”) and Argentinian Anahí Berneri (“Alanis”), the six-episode miniseries also features Fernando Alves Pinto (“Vou Nadar até Você”), Lena Roque (“How Much Vale Or É Por Quilo?”), Rui Ricardo Diaz (“Impuros”), Heloisa Jorge (“Under Pressure”), Lourinelson Vladmir (“Insanity”), Samya Pascotto (“Amarração do Amor”), Pedro Caetano (“Sem Breathe”), Lucinha Lins (“O Rico e Lázaro”), Arthur Kohl (“The Mechanism”) and Bárbara Colen (“Bacurau”) in its cast.

THE MOTHER-IN-LAW WHO BREAKED YOU | NETFLIX

The Brazilian sitcom created and starring Rodrigo Sant’anna evokes the atmosphere of “Sai de Baixo”, with theatrical staging and audience laughter – present even when the jokes are not funny.

Again in a female role, after Valéria from “Zorra Total” and Graça from “Tô de Graça”, the comedian plays Dona Isadir, who during the pandemic moves to the mansion of her son Carlos (Rafael Zulu), in Barra da Tijuca, and creates several frictions with daughter-in-law Alice (Lidi Lisboa). But her antics also amuse her grandchildren (Pedro Ottoni and Bárbara Sut) and her employ Marinez (Daniela Fontan), who has worked for the family for years.

It is important to note that the cast is all black, something that is still very rare to see in a Brazilian production.

VOTE JUAN | HBO MAX

The Spanish comedy arrives in its three complete seasons, telling the rise of an ambitious and characterless politician, played by Javier Cámara (from “Truman” and “The Passenger Lovers”). Former mayor of the interior transformed into minister of Agriculture, he is determined to run for president of Spain and, in the midst of a series of blunders, the plan is gaining strength.

With politically incorrect humor, the series created by Diego San José (“Super Lopez”) is somewhat reminiscent of “Veep” in its caricature of electoral politics.

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW | NETFLIX

In one of its best seasons, the time-traveling heroes find themselves in the jazz age, are pursued by Elliott Ness, try to stop World War I and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, face robotic copies of themselves, meet the inventor of time travel and celebrate the production of their 100th episode with guest appearances from the inaugural season cast.

However, the seventh year of production also marked the farewells of two more characters, John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nick Zano (Nate Heywood), and ended with the debut of Booster Gold (Donald Faison) on a cliffhanger that is killing fans. of suspense, as the next season has not yet been confirmed.

ULTRAMAN | NETFLIX

A continuation of the classic Tokusatsu series from the 1960s, the new “Ultraman” was developed by Production IG, producer of “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex”, in partnership with Sola Digital Arts, of “Appleseed Alpha”. They are two very different schools of animation, which combine a combination of computer graphics and traditional drawing, under the direction of Kenji Kamiyama (from “Cyborg 009”) and Shinji Aramaki (from “Appleseed Alpha”).

In its 2nd season, the attraction brings together several generations of heroes to face aliens that threaten to extinguish life on Earth.

ICE AGE: THE ADVENTURES OF SCRAT | DISNEY+

The animated series starring the character Scrat, from the “Ice Age” animated franchise, introduces Baby Scrat, the adopted son of the famous prehistoric squirrel, who despite their shared love enters the dispute with his “father” for the dreamed nut. But his tone is one of farewell.

With only six short episodes, the only series derived from the films of Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha marks the farewell of the Blue Sky studio, creator of “The Ice Age”, “Rio” and “O Bull Ferdinando”, which was extinguished by Disney. as a result of the acquisition of 20th Century Fox. “The Adventures of Scrat” was his last completed production.