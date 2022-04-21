2024 iPhone should have camera and sensors under the screen

the market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s first smartphone with the screen occupying the entire front of the device will be released in two years. According to the professional, who usually has good sources in the industry and specializes in Apple, the company will “hide” sensors and camera to ensure as much space as possible for the displayed content.

In this way, the device would not even have a discreet hole in the center of the panel, in addition to the “notch” currently used.

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPK — ??? (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2022

“I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. The elite iPhones in 2024 will adopt a front camera under the screen, along with Face ID under the display. A low light condition hurts the quality of the front camera, so the image signal processor and algorithms are critical for improvements in this quality”, says the analyst.

Delay with reason

The novelty, however, would be exclusive to the most advanced models in the line – the iPhone 16 Pro it’s the iPhone 16 Pro Maxif the nomenclature and number of models remain the same as in the current generation.

That’s because the company needs to resolve technical issues, in particular about how to embed facial recognition and the front camera under the screen while not compromising on the quality of the display or photos.

Much criticized for the performance of the technology, the first cell phone to debut the camera under the screen was the ZTE Axon A20, announced at the end of 2020. Manufacturers such as Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi are already researching or presenting models that follow the same trend.