21 foods rich in vitamin E to boost your immunity

Vitamins are among the most important nutrients for the body and its proper functioning. There are some compounds that are fundamental to human health and should not be left out of the diet. One of the most important vitamins is E, especially for adults. See a list of foods rich in vitamin E to improve your body’s health.

Why is vitamin E so important?

Vitamin E plays a crucial role in the proper functioning of the immune system. In fact, her performance directly affects the strengthening of the body’s immunity. In other words, a proper diet full of this nutrient helps to prevent a number of infectious diseases.

More than that, some research suggests that a high concentration of vitamin E in the blood reduces some risks. Among them, the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular pathologies can be highlighted. Even cancer prevention has been linked to vitamin E consumption.

Discover 21 foods rich in vitamin E for the body

Food (100g) / Amount of Vitamin E

1 – Sunflower seed – 52 mg

2 – Sunflower oil – 51.48 mg

3 – Hazelnut – 24 mg

4 – Corn oil – 21.32 mg

5 – Canola oil – 21.32 mg

6 – Olive oil – 12.5 mg

7 – Brazil Nut – 7.14 mg

8 – Peanuts – 7 mg

9 – Almonds – 5.5 mg

10 – Pistachio – 5.15 mg

11 – Cod liver oil – 3 mg

12 – Nuts – 2.7 mg

13 – Seafood – 2 mg

14 – Swiss Chard – 1.88 mg

15 – Avocado – 1.4 mg

16 – Prune – 1.4 mg

17 – Tomato sauce – 1.39 mg

18 – Mango – 1.2 mg

19 – Papaya – 1.14 mg

20 – Pumpkin – 1.05 mg

21 – Grape – 0.69 mg