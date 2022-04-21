3 reasons why the Caixa Tem loan is denied

Recently, Caixa Econômica Federal launched the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital). The modality offers up to R$ 3 thousand in loan through Caixa Tem for individuals and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) who want to improve their business.

However, as much as Caixa Tem is offering credit in an easy way, customers claim that the institution has been denying many contracts. Therefore, we have separated in this post some factors for which your proposal may be denied. Check out!

Reasons why the Caixa Tem loan is denied

1. Having debts that cost more than BRL 3 thousand in January 2022

Even those who have the appropriate profile to take out the Caixa Tem loan, the credit can still be denied in the case of those who had accounts above R$ 3 thousand on January 31, 2022, except for home financing.

The rule of MTP Ordinance nº 660 clarifies this situation:

“Individuals or Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) who have credit operations in banks with credit operations in banks with a total sum of more than R$ 3,000 are not eligible for contracting the credit”.

2. Do not fit the YES proposal as an entrepreneur

The goal of Caixa Tem SIM Digital microcredit is to promote entrepreneurship and formalize small businesses. Therefore, the modality is intended for this group and should not be used to pay personal bills.

Therefore, if you do not fit the given profile, it is recommended to hire the traditional Caixa Tem Credit, which was made available last year. Interest rates are R$ 3.99% per month, while in digital SIM they are from 1.95% and 1.99% per month.

3. Not having gone through the automatic analysis performed by the app

When hiring a loan through SIM Digital, your information is automatically evaluated. Therefore, it may be that, at the time of filling in the data, you may have entered incorrect information and the result may be that the order is rejected.

However, be aware that it is possible to update the registration, correct the error and resume the 10-day deadline for approval.

It is worth mentioning that the requirements for the release of credit by Caixa uses as a reference the user’s registration information, credit history, income, among others.

