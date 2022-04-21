5 blockbusters to review on Disney+

The extended weekend calls for a session of films that are box office successes. That’s why we at My Favorite Series have prepared for you a complete list of 5 titles available on Disney + that have hit the movies. So, between the movies, we have Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow. As well as classic Disney and Pixar animations like Finding Nemo and The Lion King.

Now, check out the list of movies to watch this weekend:

1- Finding Nemo (2003)

Marlin goes on an epic trip to bring Nemo home when he is caught by divers.

First, the classic Pixar animation that marked the childhood of many fans. The film directed by Andrew Stanton brings a lot of action and adventure with the three little fish: Nemo, Marlin and Dory.

2- Avatar (2009)

A man ventures into an exotic world he learns to call home and fights to protect it.

Now, we have the film that takes viewers into the magical universe of Pandora and brings a reflection on transcendence and preservation. Avatar is directed by James Cameron and features Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldana in the cast.

3- Viva: Life Is A Party (2017)

It is the story of Miguel, who goes to the Land of the Dead to fulfill his dream.

Next, on the list of films to review on the weekend, we have the musical animation “Viva: A Vida É Uma Festa”. The fantasy directed by Lee Unkrich (the same creator of Toy Story 3) brings the issue of unfulfilled dreams and family closer to those who watch the film.

4- The Avengers Endgame (2019)

In the grand finale of the Infinity Saga, the Avengers face Thanos.

Just like the first three movies on the holiday list, we couldn’t leave out one of the biggest movies in Marvel Studios history: Avengers: Endgame. In addition to fantasy and science fiction, the feature moved many with a surprising ending.

5- Black Widow (2021)

Natasha confronts her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind.

Finally, one of Marvel’s latest releases, the superhero movie that reveals the darkest secrets of Natasha Romanoff’s past, aka Black Widow. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and stars the great actress Scarlett Johansson.

