Across the Spider-Verse slides into 2023

Miles Morales and company are not returning this year.

Initially revealed for October 2022, the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse slipped to 2023, more precisely June of the same year. A delay of about eight months. The second part is scheduled for March 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 animated surprise hit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewhich introduced Miles Morales to a wider audience, as the protagonist of an adventure through the spider multiverse, bringing together several versions of Spider-Man.

The acclaimed film stood out for its premise, story full of emotions and incredible and revolutionary animation that mixes various 2D and 3D styles. The sequels promise to go further, with several animation industry veterans showing their versions of the spider multiverse.

This announcement of the new date coincides with changes in the agenda of the Sony Pictures, which includes yet another movie from Sony’s Spider-Man universe. We speak, in this case, of Madame Webscheduled for release in July 2023, with Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson in the main roles.