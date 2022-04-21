Acute hepatitis in children in Europe and the US worries scientists | Agroeconomics – News

Brazil Agency The origin of the infection, however, is still unknown and is being investigated.

Seventy-four cases of acute hepatitis had been discovered in children in the UK as of April 8, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, registrations have grown in Europe and the United States. The origin of the infection, however, is still unknown and is being investigated. For now, the WHO does not guide restricting travel and emphasizes that the priority is to find the cause.

Infection can lead to a number of health problems, even fatal. According to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), the most common symptoms are: dark urine; white or grayish stools; itchy skin; yellow eyes and skin (jaundice); muscle and joint pain; tiredness; loss of appetite; belly aches. The syndrome affects patients up to 16 years of age. But most cases are in the range of 2 to 5 years.

As much as health professionals and agencies in the United Kingdom have studied the cases since January, they still haven’t found the etiology of the acute hepatitis that afflicts children.

According to the WHO, in the UK cases, laboratory tests ruled out hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses. Among the records, many had adenovirus infection (a family of common viruses that generally cause mild) or the virus that causes Covid-19, the WHO said.

Recently, there has been an increase in the activity of adenoviruses in the region, which circulate together with SARS-CoV-2. As much as they are investigated as potential causes, the role of these viruses in pathogenesis (mechanism by which the disease develops) is still unclear.

No other epidemiological risk factors were identified, including recent international travel. The UKHSA reported that there was no link to the vaccine against covid – none of the confirmed cases received immunization.

This week, UK teams reported that an infectious agent is the most likely cause of the problem, but a full diagnosis is still under investigation. Of the confirmed cases, 49 are from England, 13 from Scotland and the rest from Wales and Northern Ireland, according to officials.

After the UK alert, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Spain also reported confirmed and suspected cases to the WHO. They are still under investigation. US authorities also register cases.

According to the WHO, as there is a growing trend in reports since last month in the UK, it is likely that more confirmations will occur before the cause is identified. Based on the information obtained so far, the organization has recommended not to restrict travel to countries with confirmed cases. But he highlighted that he is monitoring the scenario.