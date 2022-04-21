Admission of patients to the HGP emergency room will be done by regulation from Monday (25) | Tocantins

The Palmas General Hospital (HGP) will undergo a change in the reception of patients from next Monday (25). According to the State Department of Health (SES), the admission of patients to the adult emergency room will be made only after authorization from the State Regulation Center (CER) and the Internal Regulation Center (NIR/HGP). In practice, before going to the HGP, patients must be treated in other units and referred by the medical team.

Since the end of last year, the admission process at the largest public hospital in Tocantins has been generating controversy. In November, the emergency room gates were closed and SES said that the unit would only receive serious, highly complex cases through regulation.

The gate was opened again, but this year patients made trips to be treated in the capital and were rejected. An 85-year-old man spent more than 4 hours at the door of the unit and the family said he was sent away without being attended to. For the government, change is not exclusive.

“State regulation already worked in ICU beds and now we are going to expand it to the entire network. It’s a project we’ve been doing for about five months. The HGP will receive patients, but via the system. HGP he has to go through the regulation that he will authorize”, explained the Secretary of Health, Afonso Piva de Santana, during an interview with TV Anhanguera.

The Pilot Project for the regulation of the HGP’s adult urgency and emergency gateway was approved this Wednesday (20) by the Bipartite Intermanager Commission (CIB), with the participation of the Public Ministry. The SES says that the document was widely discussed with the Council of Municipal Health Departments of Tocantins (Cosems).

The HGP is an ‘open doors’ unit that is a service reference for all of Tocantins and other states. As a result, many patients arrived without regulation and ended up filling the unit.

1 of 2 Ambulance was stopped at the entrance to the emergency room — Photo: Wesley Murici/TV Anhanguera Ambulance was stopped at the entrance to the emergency room — Photo: Wesley Murici/TV Anhanguera

The pilot project aims to regulate – to perform a sort of screening – of patients referred by health units in Palmas, Aparecida do Rio Negro, Lagoa do Tocantins, Lizarda, Novo Agreement, Santa Tereza do Tocantins and São Felix do Tocantins, which has the HGP as your first healthcare referral.

The state hospitals of Miracema, Paraíso do Tocantins and Porto Nacional will also be included in the project, as the HGP is the second reference for these units.

“Many times people already want to come to the HGP, but if I have other units that are able to serve some specialties and I don’t need to come to the HGP and not fill the unit”, said the secretary.

The approved document specifies some steps for welcoming the patient at the HGP. Authorization will be made via the State Regulatory Center (CER), which will receive requests from municipalities and will evaluate emergency and urgency criteria, as well as patients who are or require advanced life support.

From the authorization, by the regulating doctor, the confirmation of the bed reservation will be carried out at the HGP. The hospital will also have cases for immediate prioritization, called vacancy zero, in which patients with stroke, acute myocardial infarction, severe trauma and cancer will be treated.

2 of 2 Moment when an ambulance left a unit with an elderly person — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Moment when an ambulance left a unit with an elderly person – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera