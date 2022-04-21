After disappointing results, could dividends be the next victim? – Money Times

The results of Usiminas (USIM5) managed to displease most analysts.

And investors didn’t take it easy. The shares fell 6.34%, to R$ 12.87, the biggest drop in the Ibovespa.

In the quarter, the company reported a profit of R$ 1.26 billion, an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year.

In the view of Great Investmentsall indicators came in lower than expected, affected by the rains.

THE EBITDAwhich measures the operating result, reached R$ 1.6 billion, 14% lower than estimated by the Goldman Sachs and 17% lower than the consensus.

According to the bank, value was pulled by broader weak mining results (disappointing realized prices and volumes), while steel was largely in line with expectations.

For analysts Márcio Farid, Gabriel Simões and Henrique Marques, the forecast of steel earnings and free cash flow Usiminas became increasingly challenging, “as high operating leverage is now met with volatile raw material costs (especially coal and slabs, but also iron ore)”.

“Investor feedback suggests that earnings uncertainty is reducing appetite to invest in equities,” analysts say.

Bearing in mind that cash generation is directly linked to the distribution of dividends.

In the opinion of BTG Pactuala Usiminas there’s a lot of work to be done.

Analysts highlight the negative cash generation, with the company consuming R$ 400 million in the quarter.

“Although we saw the first quarter as another transition quarter for Usiminas, with rising costs and softer steel prices, we also remain cautious with the outlook,” he says.

Even so, the bank says that the Usiminas is well positioned from a balance sheet point of view, with its net cash position preserved in the quarter.

“In our view, Usiminas will continue to generate FCF positive in 2022, despite the increase in capex and the accumulation of WK for the maintenance stoppage of Ipatinga”, he points out.

THE great also recalls that, in terms of costs, in general, all segments were strongly affected by commodity prices, with coal and iron ore at high prices.

What to do with the paper?

According to Activate Investmentsalthough the financial result was higher due to the appreciation of the real and, therefore, its net income exceeded expectations, “we have a negative view of the result from an operational point of view”.

“The increase in sales surprised us positively, but the division’s future results will depend on the cost dynamics, which has already been higher this quarter, as well as the application of readjustments in the automakers as of 04/01, the performance of the industry and in the distribution sector, which may prove to be more asymmetrical due to the country’s macroeconomic conditions”, he highlights.

THE active has a neutral recommendation for the paper, with a target price of R$ 19.

THE Goldman highlights that, although there are challenges, the stock trades at attractive values ​​of 2 to 3 times the EV/Ebitda (firm value over operating income) in 2022 and with a 20% cash generation yield.

according to BTGa Usiminas continues to be valuable, but pressure from rising costs and weak

domestic market demand should continue to weigh on stock performance.

“However, the shares seem to be pricing the EBITDA of BRL 3-4 billion in the long term, which would imply prices falling by 30-40% y/y, with a significant loss of volume, which we still see as highly unlikely”, they say.

