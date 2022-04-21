After firing Geninho, Vitória negotiates the return of Rodrigo Chagas | victory

After firing Geninho on Wednesday night, Vitória’s board already has another coach on the radar: Rodrigo Chagas. Technical vice-champion of the Bahia Championship with Jacuipense, the professional negotiates return to the club with the red-black direction.

1 of 1 Rodrigo Chagas negotiates return to Vitória — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Publicity Rodrigo Chagas negotiates return to Vitória — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Publicity

The ge found that the two parties are in negotiation and it is expected an outcome in the next few hours. Vitória has not yet commented on the matter and only reported Geninho’s resignation.

Rodrigo Chagas is Vitória’s idol as a player and has also been the team’s coach. He took over Rubro-Negro as an interim in 2020 and led Leão in four matches, with two triumphs, one defeat and a draw, until he was replaced by Mazola Jr.

A short time later, the coach returned to the post, this time effectively, and avoided the team’s relegation to Serie C in 2020. He followed in early 2021, but was fired after a game in Segunda. The passage had 30 matches, with 11 triumphs, 13 draws and six defeats, a 51% success rate.