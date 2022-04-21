After investing US$ 40 million, Zubale arrives in the country with an eye on deliveries and its workforce – Link

With presence in several countries in Latin America, Zubale, a startup that offers technological solutions for the logistics of delivery to retailers, announces its arrival in Brazil. The company lands here after raising $40 million in a Series A round, led by QED Investors. The contribution will also support the expansion to Chile and investments in technology.

The company fulfills e-commerce orders for resellers through its marketplace of its independent workforce, which collects, packs and delivers the reseller’s products (stores, warehouses, dark stores, etc.). Zubale’s goal is deliveries in less than 60 minutes, which is challenging for shopkeepers.

“Retailers are under great pressure to improve the shopping experience across their digital channels. However, ensuring these levels of service and speed of delivery requires giant technological effort and intensive capital investment, for which they are not prepared.” says Zubale co-founder Sebastian Monroy.

Investment of US$ 40 million will boost Zubale’s arrival in Chile and Brazil

Zubale started its operations three years ago in Mexico and since then has also started to operate in Colombia, Costa Rica and Peru. The company’s goal is to be in a “very short period of time” in the six most important markets in Latin America, according to Monroy.

In addition to expansion in the region, the amount will be used to develop the areas of product, data science, technology and design. The company also plans to launch a new branch to provide financial products and services to its team of freelancers.

“This will be the clear next step in our business, which is why we wanted a fintech investor at the table. We are excited because we see this as the evolution of Zubale,” says Alisson Campbell, co-founder of the startup.