Against Palmeiras, Flamengo has audience record for the ‘new’ Maracanã

This Wednesday, in the goalless draw between Flamengo and Palmeiras, the Nation set a new record for the attendance of Maracanã, in club matches, after the renovation of the stadium for the 2014 World Cup: 69,997 fans present (64,816 paying) . The previous brand already belonged to the red-blacks, in a duel against Independiente Del Valle in the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana.

In the 2020 game, which Flamengo won 3-0 under the command of Jorge Jesus and goals from Gabigol and Gerson (2), and won the title in front of 69,986 fans present (64,504 paying). Another match that approached 70,000 (a mark surpassed only in clashes between teams after the works for the World Cup) was the victory of Rubro-Negro by 1 to 0 over CSA, for the 2019 Brazilian Championship: 69,846 present (65,649 paying) in that match. occasion.

These three matches were played at Maracanã only with Flamengo fans, which “gives” the red-blacks about 4 thousand more entries, referring to the South Sector, which is usually occupied by the visiting fans. Against CSA and Independiente Del Valle (EQU), there was an agreement between clubs, and the fans of these teams were positioned in boxes in the stadium.

In this Wednesday’s match, against Palmeiras, the decision of the single crowd, supported by the STJD, was in reciprocity to the Brasileirão 2019 game, at Allianz Parque, when Flamengo fans were not allowed to enter.