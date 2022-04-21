Alex says he played with ‘anger at everything and everyone’ at Cruzeiro in 2003

Former midfielder Alex said he played at cruise with “anger at everything and everyone” in 2003, when he led the team to the Triple Crown (Campeonato Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro). 2002, but found peace in Toca da Raposa II.

“I was sorry for not having had the chance to play in a World Cup, especially in 2002, when I was already champion of the Libertadores with Palmeiras and participated all the way through the Qualifiers with the national team. Anyway, things in life that are forming the people. And we never have any idea what’s around the corner”, he said, in an interview with the website The Players Tribune .

“After not being called up for the Cup, I lived a magical phase at Cruzeiro, I played angry with everything and everyone. I won titles, I found my peace again, until I turned the corner again”, he highlighted.

Alex also said that the restart at Cruzeiro after the disappointment of the World Cup made him look for another objective at work. “What was left for me, from the comeback on Cruzeiro, the transformative life experience in Turkey, that there I returned to have fun at work and to believe that a different environment is possible in football – and that this is especially important for the piazada that is coming “, he stressed.

Throughout his career as an athlete, Alex played for Coritiba, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Parma from Italy, Cruzeiro, Fenerbahe from Turkey and even wore the shirt of the Brazilian team. The ace hung up his boots in December 2014 at Coxa, a club that revealed him in 1995.

For Cruzeiro, Alex was the conductor on the field in the conquests of the Minas Gerais Championships in 2003 and 2004, the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship in 2003.

The midfielder played for Cruzeiro in two passes. The first was from August to December 2001. He returned to Toca da Raposa in September 2002 at the request of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and remained at the celestial club until May 2004, when he was hired by Fenerbahe of Turkey.

Alex played 121 games for Cruzeiro, scored 64 goals and made 61 assists.