Amazon Deals of the Day: Up to 32% off headphones

Every day Amazon puts new electronics on its deals tab. This Tuesday, the company made available headphones from various brands with up to 32% off. They are wired headphones, by bluetooth connection or devices that are hybrid, have a bluetooth connection and removable cable for the user to use in the most comfortable way.

They can be used to listen to music and podcasts, answer phone calls or participate in video calls with friends or work meetings. Check out some of the products on offer on Amazon:

Geonav headphone

The phone has bluetooth connectivity, but can be used with wires, has great sound quality, to listen to your favorite songs and podcasts, fully recharges in three hours and has a battery life of fourteen hours. In addition, the device is ergonomic and ensures comfort during long periods of use.

Geonav Bluetooth Headset

Bluetooth Headset, Over Ear, 14 hours autonomy, AerUrban, Black, AER04BK, AER by G…

BRL 199

Sony headphone

The device has excellent sound quality and construction that prevents the user from being disturbed by external sounds and noises during use. The phone is foldable, which makes it easy to carry in bags and backpacks.

Sony MDR-ZX310

Sony MDR-ZX310 – Earphone with Microphone, Black

BRL 149

Bluetooth Headphone 5.0 Pulse Head Beats

In addition to having good audio reproduction quality, the headset has an integrated microphone, which allows the user to answer their calls while using the device. The user still has the option to use the wire to connect to the phone, if he does not want to use the bluetooth connection. The headphone charges quickly and has a battery life of up to 20 hours.

beats pulse

Bluetooth 5.0 Headphone Pulse Head Beats Black and White and Green 20 Hours – PH342, Single

BRL 149

Motorola Motobuds

Buds-style headphones are great for anyone who wants a compact device that’s easy to carry everywhere. The earphones are comfortable, have an ergonomic design, have good audio quality and are IPX5 water resistant. The device has up to ten hours of battery life.

Motobuds

Motorola Motobuds Charge Bluetooth Earphone Black

BRL 319

Gizmodo Brazil can earn commission on sales. Pricing is automatically obtained through an API and may be out of date with Amazon.

