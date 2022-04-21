Annual readjustment frustrates expectation of reduction in the electricity bill

With the end of the scarcity flag, Brazilians expected that energy would be much more affordable. But this drop will be smaller than expected, in some states practically nil, due to annual readjustments, which reach almost 24%.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced earlier this month the entry of the green flag from April 16 and the end of the additional charge, used mainly when thermoelectric plants, which have more expensive energy, need to be activated. According to him, the electricity bill for Brazilians would be around 20% cheaper.

But according to Rodrigo Gelli, technical director of PSR, an energy consultancy, the reduction will be much smaller, being diluted in periodic increases authorized by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency). “The announcement of a 20% reduction in electricity bills was possible because it was made before the start of the 2022 tariff readjustment cycle, with few exceptions”, he assesses.

Aneel readjustments

Aneel approved last Tuesday (20) a tariff increase in four states in the Northeast. The new charges come into effect next Friday (22).

On average, the collection of Anel Ceará will rise 23.99%, the biggest readjustment so far. Residential consumers will feel, instead of relief, an increase of 0.09% in their energy bill.

With an increase of 19.87%, the collection will be 4.11% cheaper in Rio Grande do Norte. In Sergipe, the fall will be slightly higher (6.15%), due to the 16.46% readjustment.

In Bahia, the electricity bill will drop by 1.38%. Coelba (Electricity Company of the State of Bahia) will charge an average of 20.73% more than previously.

Two Midwestern states also had tariff changes, which have been in effect since April 16. In Mato Grosso it rose 20.36% and, in Mato Grosso do Sul, 16.83%. With the annual adjustment and the end of the scarcity flag, the bill was only 0.04% and 2.76% cheaper, respectively.

In March, before the end of the extra charge, CPFL Paulista had already undergone an average readjustment of 13.80%. As in Rio de Janeiro, where Enel’s charges rose 16.86% and Light’s 14.68%.

An increase in Rio Grande do Sul’s energy bill is also expected. Aneel opened on Tuesday (19) a public consultation to discuss the tariff review of five distributors in the state. The agency will decide on the new indices that will take effect on July 22. In the proposal, the average effect for the consumer will be from +6.45% to +19.83%.

updated projections

According to estimates made by the energy consultancy PSR, states that have not yet had a tariff readjustment will see, on average, a reduction of around 21%. But it is expected throughout the year for residential consumers an increase of 13.5% in charges.





The expectation, then, is that the value of energy does not register a large drop, as was expected with the end of the extra charge. “With the maintenance of the green flag over the next few months of 2022, as our most recent simulations indicate, residential consumers will realize that the average reduction in their energy bill will be a maximum of 7.5%”, says Gelli, director of PSR .