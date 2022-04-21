‘Anti-Lula clause’ sets fire to fight for Eletrobras privatization

Federal government included ‘anti-Lula clause’ to try to avoid a revocation of Eletrobras’ privatization (photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP) The discussions about the privatization gives electrobras I’m mobilizing the ministers of the Court of Auditors of the Union (TCU). It is disputed the possibility of request for views of the process and a privatization clause known internally as “anti-squid clause“. THE judgment of the case began this Wednesday (20/4).

The request for inspections has already been announced by Minister Vital do Rgo, who has been saying that he believes that the government’s assessment of the state-owned company is far below its fair value. “They’re not privatizing, they’re liquidating,” he declared.

Vital, who has the support of ministers Bruno Dantas and Ana Arrais – president of the TCU -, thinks that the total value of the state-owned company should be R$ 130 billion. And from him came the statement to ask for a 60-day view of the process, the ceiling for the protocol at the TCU.

Among those who want privatization to take place as soon as possible are Jorge Oliveira, nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the position, Bejmain Zymler, Walton Alencar and Aroldo Cedraz.

One of the reasons for the rush to privatize would have to do with the elections. This is the “anti-Lula clause”, included in the privatization model to shield Eletrobras from an eventual “renationalization”.

PT candidate for Planato, former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has been saying that, if elected, he will reverse the privatization of Eletrobras.