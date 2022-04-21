Aphasia: understand the illness of cartoonist Angeli and actor Bruce Willis – Sade

Angeli announced retirement after diagnosis of aphasia (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The family and friends of cartoonist Angeli, 65, announced this Wednesday (4/20) that the cartoonist will retire after receiving a diagnosis of aphasia. A contributor to the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” for 50 years, he created characters such as R Bordosa, Bob Cuspe and Wood & Stock, in addition to maintaining partnerships with names such as Laerte, Glauco and Ado Iturrusgarai in the magazine “Chiclete com banana”, which marked a moment in national comics.

“Aphasia are neurological conditions that affect a person’s ability to communicate properly”, defines the coordinator of the Neurology Service at Hospital Vila da Serra, Dr. Daniel Isoni Martins.

It is with sadness and courage that Angeli’s family and friends communicate the end, for health reasons, of the historic collaboration between the author and Folha de S. Paulo. pic.twitter.com/5coMYLWL81 — Angeli (@Angeli_) April 20, 2022 Thus, the patient has difficulties to speak or express a feeling. In March, actor Bruce Willis announced that he would be stepping back from his career for the same reason. A statement signed by his daughters, current wife Emma Heming and ex, Demi Moore, stated that the artist’s cognitive abilities had been affected.

Other actresses such as Sharon Stone, Kate Walsh and Emilia Clarke, the Daenerys of “Game of Thrones” have also suffered from the condition. “I couldn’t remember my name and I just spoke meaningless words. I’ve never been so afraid. It wasn’t worth living if I couldn’t memorize my lines as an actress. I asked them to let me die. My life was centered on communication and without that, I’d be lost,” actress Emilia Clarke, who suffered from aphasia while recovering from a stroke and two brain aneurysms, told The New York Times in 2019.

Symptoms

As with Emlia’s report, the main symptoms are related to communication skills. “People nearby begin to notice that the patient has poorer language, speaks small and incomplete sentences, exchanges words or does not understand what is being said”, explains the coordinator of the Neurology Service at Hospital Vila da Serra.

For the doctor, the main interferences of aphasia in communication are:

Difficulty speaking and expressing oneself or repeating;

Cannot understand what is said;

Affects the ability to name objects, people and places;

In some cases, difficulties in reading and writing;

diagnosis

The doctor explains that the diagnosis of the disease is clinical, that is, it is made by neurological examination, the anamnesis – which is the conversation with the patient – and tests, such as the Boston Aphasia Test, which are the most common.

“We observe these characteristics, such as the difficulty in reading, writing, speaking and so on”, points out Martins.

Types of Aphasia

Based on the symptoms, doctors are able to classify the patient into two types of aphasia: fluent and non-fluent or poorly fluent.

The patient speaks short sentences or is able to converse in some cases. But, say words that don’t exist, the sentence makes no sense or has no connection.

Not Fluent or Poorly Fluent

the patient who cannot speak or speaks few words. “For example, you say ‘I want a bakery’ when you want to go to a bakery”, she explains.

Causes

The disorder can be caused by neurological diseases – such as stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident) or stroke – tumors and infections, as they “affect the part of the brain that is responsible for speech, language or understanding”.

According to Martins, in adults it is common for aphasia to be “acquired throughout life”. “The patient is not born with the disorder and normal conversation. And, in a certain health problem, aphasia appears”, he adds.

There are also aphasias that are linked to dementias, such as Alzheimer’s. The subtype of the disease is called ‘Primarily Progressive Aphasia’, which is a progressive dementia condition, more common among the elderly, and whose main characteristic is the difficulty or inability to communicate. This type of aphasia has no treatment.

Treatment

Medical treatment is unique according to the cause of the aphasia, because of the different therapies designed for each disease that caused the disorder. “The treatment of stroke is very different from the tumor. Stroke may have treatments to reduce sequelae. The tumor needs surgery to remove it”, he explains.

Despite the specificities, aphasia is treated with neurological rehabilitation, in the area of ​​reasoning, communication and memory, together with a speech therapist or neuropsychologist.

“Neuropsychologists apply a battery of tests and identify the patient’s difficulty and set up a brain training program through a series of activities”, says Martins.

“You can activate the brain with exercise or music therapy. There are a number of possibilities for exercises aimed at this treatment”, he adds.