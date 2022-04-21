Apple TV+: 11 names announced for “Dear Edward”

In January, we reported that the Apple TV+ had announced the production of an adaptation of the book “Dear Edward” (“Dear Edward”), one of the classics by author Ann Napolitano.

With ten episodes, the series finally had more members of its cast released – in addition to the names that had already been commented on by Apple itself.

Besides Colin O’Brien (who will live the protagonist Edward), Connie Britton and Taylor Schillinganother 11 actors were announced by the magazine Variety: Audrey Corsa (“Tell Me a Story”), Eva Ariel Binder (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Idris Debrand (“MotherFatherSon”), Amy Forsyth (“CODA”), Brittany S. Hall (“Ballers”), Carter Hudson (“Snowfall”), Maxwell Jenkins (“Joe Bell”), Jenna Qureshi (“A Pinch of Magic: Mysterious City”), Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw (“Night”) and Dario Ladani Sanchez (“Paper Trail”).

In addition to the names, the publication also released a description of each character they will play in the production, which has as a backdrop the little 12-year-old protagonist surviving a devastating commercial plane crash that kills all other passengers, including his family. .

It is on the basis of this tragedy that the lives of the other characters will also be affected to a large extent, with each of them trying to make sense of their lives after what happened.

See the description of the 11 characters announced:

Beautiful (Amy Forsyth) will see her boyfriend tragically die in an accident, having to face a pregnancy working part-time without any support.

(Amy Forsyth) will see her boyfriend tragically die in an accident, having to face a pregnancy working part-time without any support. John (Carter Hudson) will play Lacey’s husband and Edward’s uncle – who will live with the couple after the accident.

(Carter Hudson) will play Lacey’s husband and Edward’s uncle – who will live with the couple after the accident. Shay (Eva Ariel Binder) will be Edward’s friend and confidant after he moves out of the house because of the accident.

(Eva Ariel Binder) will be Edward’s friend and confidant after he moves out of the house because of the accident. Jordan (Maxwell Jenkins) will play Edward’s older brother, who will live somewhat in the shadows of his younger, smarter brother.

(Maxwell Jenkins) will play Edward’s older brother, who will live somewhat in the shadows of his younger, smarter brother. mahira (Jenna Qureshi) will be Jordan’s secret girlfriend, and will become very close to Edward after the accident.

(Jenna Qureshi) will be Jordan’s secret girlfriend, and will become very close to Edward after the accident. Amanda (Brittany S. Hall) works tuning pianos, but will want to be an artist and will grieve over the loss of her fiancé in the accident.

(Brittany S. Hall) works tuning pianos, but will want to be an artist and will grieve over the loss of her fiancé in the accident. zoe (Audrey Corsa) will play Dee’s daughter and will have to deal much more with her mother after the accident that killed her father. But the relationship between the two is beyond tense.

(Audrey Corsa) will play Dee’s daughter and will have to deal much more with her mother after the accident that killed her father. But the relationship between the two is beyond tense. Adriana (Anna Uzele) will play a smart, early-career activist who will have to reevaluate her professional life after losing her grandmother.

(Anna Uzele) will play a smart, early-career activist who will have to reevaluate her professional life after losing her grandmother. Steve (Ivan Shaw), known for always having been an exemplary child, will reassess his priorities as he sees his estranged brother pass away in the accident.

(Ivan Shaw), known for always having been an exemplary child, will reassess his priorities as he sees his estranged brother pass away in the accident. Kojo (Idris Debrand), a charismatic and beloved entrepreneur, will leave his home country to take care of his niece after his sister dies in the accident.

(Idris Debrand), a charismatic and beloved entrepreneur, will leave his home country to take care of his niece after his sister dies in the accident. Sam (Dario Ladani Sanchez) will play an up-and-coming graphic designer with a beautiful wife and young daughter and will lose his best friend from high school in the accident.

Excited for more of this Apple TV+ production?

