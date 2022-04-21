Asked to leave! Palmeiras highlight does not want to stay at the club

The midfielder has a contract until the end of the year and does not want to renew it

Palmeiras is still without a win in the Brazilian Championship. In three games, there were two draws and one defeat. In the last match, played this Wednesday, 20th, the Verdão drew goalless with Flamengo, in front of almost 70,000 fans attending the Maracanã.

Officially the players say that the streak without a win is not a concern. However, the club’s backstage begins to boil. And a news this Thursday, 21, could mess with the structures of the Football Academy.

According to reporter Thiago Fernandes, from the website goal.com, Gustavo Scarpa asked to leave Palmeiras. The midfielder has a contract with the club until the end of 2022. The club intended to offer a contract renewal, as he is a player widely used by Abel Ferreira.

With 28 years old, the midfielder warned the board that he does not want the renewal. The goal is to look for a new club to build new career paths.

Flamengo and Botafogo in the crosshairs

According to journalist Thiago Fernandes, Flamengo and Botafogo monitor Gustavo Scarpa’s situation. From July 1st of this year he can sign a pre-contract with any team in the world. According to the reporter’s investigation, it is from there that Rio’s rivals can seek an agreement with the midfielder.