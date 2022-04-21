Athletico performances: Marlos and Vitor Bueno score twice and guarantee victory | athletico-pr

Atletico won the Tocantinópolis 5-2, in the opening match of the Copa do Brasil. Marlos and Vitor Bueno hit the net twice each. Pablo also left his. Marlos was still fundamental in the assists, with two.

The game was valid for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, but Hurricane made its first match, in the dispute, as it was the champion of the 2021 South American.

Athletico breaks taboo in the opening of the Copa do Brasil and thrashes Tocantinópolis

Marlos: shirt 10 opened the scoring by touching the goalkeeper’s exit. His second goal was in a similar move, also with assistance from Pedro Rocha, and a well-aimed finish. Marlos also took two corners for Vitor Bueno’s goals and participated directly in the play that led to Pablo’s goal.

Victor Bueno: adding only his third game with the Atlético shirt, the striker scored his first two goals of the season. After Marlos took a corner, Bueno appeared to shore up. Then closed the rout at 21, after another corner by Marlos. Grade: 7.5

Pedro Rocha: was also key to the red-black attack. He was the one assisting Marlos’ two goals. Note: 6.5

bento [GOL]: 6.0

Khelven [LAD]: 5.5

Lucas Halter [ZAG]: 6.0

Lucas Fasson [ZAG]: 5.0

Pedrinho [LAE]: 6.0

Christian [VOL]: 6.5

(Matheus Fernandes [VOL]: 6.0)

Pablo Siles [VOL]: 5.5

(Hugo Moura [VOL]: no grade)

marlos [ATA]: 8.5

(Leo Cittadini [MEI]: 5.5)

Pedro Rocha [ATA]: 6.5

(Cullo [ATA]: 5.5)

Vitor Bueno [MEI]: 7.5

(Romulus [ATA]: 5.0)

Pablo [ATA]: 6.5

1 of 1 Vitor Bueno Athletico — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Vitor Bueno Athletico — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico