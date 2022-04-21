Atletico match referee made history in Europe and Gre-Nal
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) selected Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini for the match between Independiente Del Valle-EQU and Atlético, for the third round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. Born in La Plata, the 43-year-old has been wearing the FIFA shield since 2014 and has a long track record in continental club and national competitions. But the highlight of his career was away from South America.
In 2021, he became the first non-European referee to officiate a Euro Cup match. On 17 June, he managed Ukraine’s 2-1 victory over North Macedonia in the group stage. In the tournament, he still worked in Croatia 3 x 1 Scotland (group stage) and France 3 (7) x (8) 3 Switzerland (round of 16).
In South America, he was the referee who whistled the first Gre-Nal in Libertadores history, in 2020. Grêmio and Internacional drew 0-0, in a hot classic that was marked by impressive eight expulsions.
This season, Rapallini was the owner of the whistle in the game in which América eliminated Barcelona-EQU on penalties in the third phase of the Libertadores and managed to qualify for the groups.
In Del Valle-EQU x Atlético, the Argentine will have the help of two compatriots: Diego Bonfa and Ezequiel Brailovsky. The teams will face each other next Tuesday (26), at 21:30, in Ecuador.
