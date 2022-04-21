Atletico match referee made history in Europe and Gre-Nal

photo: Marcelo Hernandez/AFP Referee Fernando Rapallini expels Chilean Arturo Vidal during Qatar Cup Qualifiers match

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) selected Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini for the match between Independiente Del Valle-EQU and Atlético, for the third round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. Born in La Plata, the 43-year-old has been wearing the FIFA shield since 2014 and has a long track record in continental club and national competitions. But the highlight of his career was away from South America.

In 2021, he became the first non-European referee to officiate a Euro Cup match. On 17 June, he managed Ukraine’s 2-1 victory over North Macedonia in the group stage. In the tournament, he still worked in Croatia 3 x 1 Scotland (group stage) and France 3 (7) x (8) 3 Switzerland (round of 16).

In South America, he was the referee who whistled the first Gre-Nal in Libertadores history, in 2020. Grêmio and Internacional drew 0-0, in a hot classic that was marked by impressive eight expulsions.

This season, Rapallini was the owner of the whistle in the game in which América eliminated Barcelona-EQU on penalties in the third phase of the Libertadores and managed to qualify for the groups.

In Del Valle-EQU x Atlético, the Argentine will have the help of two compatriots: Diego Bonfa and Ezequiel Brailovsky. The teams will face each other next Tuesday (26), at 21:30, in Ecuador.