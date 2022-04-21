Atletico-MG’s vice-top scorer in 2022, Eduardo Sasha scores an unprecedented hat-trick in his career: “Happy Night” | athletic-mg

In the eyes of Hulk, who went to Mineirão only as a fan, forward Eduardo Sasha was the name of Atlético-MG’s victory in the debut of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. 0, in the third phase.

It’s an unprecedented feat for Sasha. Never before had the striker scored a hat-trick in his career. He accounted for six total doublets., distributed by Goiás, Internacional and Santos. Even at Galo, the athlete had two goals in a game, against Pouso Alegre.

– Happy to have scored, a happy night, a few moments the ball was left. Important victory, tranquility for the return game. We’re all happy. Job being done well-said Sasha

Eduardo Sasha celebrates a goal for Atlético against Brasiliense

Sasha has scored eight goals in 17 games this season. He is second only to Hulk, who has scored 13 goals in 12 games. The holder of the position returned in time to be listed, after accompanying the birth of his daughter in Miami, but he gained more rest. In all, Sasha scored 21 goals for Galo, in 103 matches.

– Hulk was at halftime in the locker room, he commented to me, and I said to him: “I caught your little lot today”. The group very united, everyone very united – revealed Sasha.

Atletico’s victory began to build quickly. Bola de Cabele in the penetration of Guilherme Arana. The side crossed low, Brasiliense’s defense couldn’t move away, and Sasha completed for the nets, half unintentionally, at three minutes. It even felt like an own goal. But the referee named Sasha as the author.

The second goal was complementing a closed cross by Savarino, from left to right, free in the back of the defense. Eduardo Sasha completed the hat-trick after goalkeeper Edmar Sucuri deflected a shot from Eduardo Vargas and left the goal wide open for a rebound.

2020: 10 goals / 36 games

2021: 3 goals / 50 games

2022: 8 goals / 17 games

