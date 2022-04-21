Auxílio Brasil has a break in payments this Tiradentes holiday, April 21

The Federal Government has already started the payment process for the sixth round of Auxílio Brasil. However, this Thursday (21), the releases will be interrupted due to the Holiday of Tiradentes. The stoppage was already foreseen in the calendar.

This means, therefore, that there will be no change in the dates that were previously defined by the Federal Government. At the time of publication of the program calendar, members of Palácio do Planalto already knew that they would not make payments of the benefit on the dates in question at this time.

This Wednesday (20), the transfers of the project took place for people who have the Social Registration Number (NIS) final 4. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, benefit payments are being made since the early hours of the morning.

The payment process for the sixth round of Auxílio Brasil release should only resume on Friday (22). According to information from the official calendar, on Friday the transfers will be made to citizens who have the final NIS 5. In the following days, the other groups will start to collect the amount.

It is worth remembering that regardless of the final number of the NIS, the fact is that all users of Auxílio Brasil have the possibility to move the amount of the benefit through digital means, such as Caixa Tem, for example. In addition, there is also the option to change the amount through ATM withdrawals.

What’s the calendar?

Final NIS 1: April 14

NIS Final 2: April 18

Final NIS 3: April 19

NIS Final 4: April 20

Final NIS 5: April 22

NIS Final 6: April 25

NIS Final 7: April 26

NIS Final 8: April 27

NIS Final 9: April 28

Final NIS 0: April 29

Working days

The official text of Auxílio Brasil states that benefit payments must always occur only in the last 10 working days of each month. Therefore, weekends and holidays should always be discounted.

For this month of April, the country will register two national holidays. One is Easter Friday and the other is Tiradentes Day. In both cases, there will be no benefit payments.

In any case, all program users should receive the benefit money by the end of this month. The Ministry of Citizenship, by the way, guarantees that no citizen will receive less than R$ 400 per month.

Brazil aid

The Federal Government started the payments of Auxílio Brasil at the end of last November last year. At the time, only people who were in the old Bolsa Família could receive the money from the program.

The system began to change from this year. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship itself, just over 3.5 million Brazilians have entered the benefit since last January 2022.

There is no type of direct application to receive Auxílio Brasil. The Ministry of Citizenship explains that citizens only need to pay attention to the Cadúnico update process. The Government analyzes the list data to decide who can automatically enter the benefit.