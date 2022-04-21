Average Covid cases are below 20,000 for a week

Saúde confirms 36,750 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours; moving average is at 14,445

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) 263 deaths from covid-19 registered in Brazil in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 662,414 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

36,750 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 30,311,969 confirmed diagnoses.

The moving average of cases is at 14,445, the number has been below 20,000 for a week.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 108.

The curve shows a downward trend with a variation of -38% compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is equal to or greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 14,445 records per day. The data shows a downward trend with a change of -43% from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,105 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,191 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.